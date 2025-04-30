Veterans Visit Royal Mint to Strike VE Day Coin

The Royal Mint has announced the launch of a new commemorative coin honouring Victory in Europe (VE) Day, ahead of the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War.

To mark the occasion, The Royal Mint welcomed two special guests to site, from the Taxi Charity for Military Veterans, a long-standing organisation that supports veterans through social events, trips to the continent for acts of commemoration and memorable experiences.

WWII veterans Ron Horsey, 98, and Richard Pelzer, 101, who both served with the Royal Engineers, enjoyed a behind the scenes tour at the manufacturing site in Llantrisant and had the honour of striking one of the first silver VE Day coins.

As Ron and Richard, both from Swansea, proudly showed off their own medals, Royal Mint employee Rhiannon Baldwin spoke to them about the processes and precision that goes into making medals at The Royal Mint, showcasing some examples awarded to active-service personnel like the Military forces such as the Defence Medal and the Conspicuous Gallantry Cross.

Some of the most prestigious military medals produced on-site include the George Cross, the civilian equivalent of the Victoria Cross; and the Military Cross, made at The Royal Mint since its creation in 1914.

The veterans then had the opportunity to strike the first VE Day silver commemorative coins.

Veteran Ron Horsey said:

“I’m incredibly proud to have been invited to The Royal Mint to strike this coin. VE Day holds such meaning for me and many others and to be able to strike this design representing peace onto a coin all these years later is truly moving. I hope this coin reminds people of the freedom we enjoy today and the cost at which it came.”

Vice President of the Taxi Charity for Military Veterans, Dick Goodwin, said:

“It was an honour to bring Ron and Richard to the Royal Mint today and I know how thrilled they were to be invited to strike the first of the new VE Day coins. It was a wonderful experience and we want to thank the Royal Mint for looking after our WWII veterans so well.”

Rebecca Morgan, Director of Commemorative Coin at The Royal Mint, said:

“The VE Day coin pays tribute to the courage, sacrifice and resilience of the generation who secured peace in Europe in May 1945 and it was fitting to welcome Ron and Richard to site to strike one of the first coins. “The coin is not only a tribute to history but also a powerful addition to any coin collection. Collecting coins such as this is a meaningful way to preserve and honour our nation's heritage, allowing collectors and families to connect with the stories of courage, sacrifice and unity that shaped modern Britain. This VE Day coin serves as a timeless symbol of national pride offering a tangible way to commemorate those who fought for peace.”

The VE Day 50p will be available in a range of finishes from Brilliant Uncirculated to precious metals editions including silver and gold. The powerful design is inspired by the unity and relief that swept the nation on 8th May 1945, featuring the ‘Dove of Peace’ by artist John Mills.

The design depicts mankind’s desire for a peaceful world – in his own ​words, ‘a symbol of aspiring peace, the calm, ​bountiful and optimistic image of a dove’.​ The design originally appeared on the 1995 £2 marking the 50 Years End of the ​Second World War. The inscription reads ‘IN PEACE GOODWILL’ a quote taken from Winston Churchill. The coin will also appear in specially curated collector sets alongside 1945-dated circulated coins. On 8 May 2025, the 80th anniversary of VE Day, The Royal Mint will also be striking a special gold edition of the coin featuring an ‘80’ privy mark.

The Royal Mint has a long-standing tradition of marking significant events in British history – events that changed the course of history, and the VE Day coin is the latest in that legacy. Recent coins include the Red Arrows 50p, Stories of the Second World War 50p and the 80th Anniversary of D-Day 50p.