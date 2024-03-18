Veezu Announces Sponsorship of Pontypool United RFC

Veezu, the leading private hire firm in South Wales, is sponsoring Pontypool United RFC in a new partnership.

This sponsorship follows a series of partnerships Veezu has made with local groups in order to strengthen their connections and support its local communities as part of its Funded by Veezu programme.

Pontypool United RFC is one of the leading rugby clubs in Torfaen, welcoming more than 250 players, its teams span across under 6’s to under 16’s, youth and first team.

Funded by Veezu is an initiative in which local residents, charities and sports teams can apply for funding and grants. It was set up to improve the communities in which Veezu operates.

As the club’s official sponsor this season, Veezu will provide branded post protectors and new training tops for the squads.

Mark Jones, Chairman at Pontypool United RFC, said:

“We are delighted to announce Veezu as sponsor and we are very grateful for their support. Looking after our club members is our number one priority, and Veezu has shown continuously how important the local community is to them.”

Nathan Bowles, Chief Executive Officer at Veezu, said: