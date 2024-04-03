UWTSD to host Careers Fair at Swansea Connecting Students with Opportunities for Growth

University of Wales Trinity Saint David (UWTSD) is thrilled to announce its upcoming Careers Fair, scheduled to take place on Thursday April 25th at the Dylan Thomas Centre in Swansea.

Organised by UWTSD’s Careers Service, the fair is aimed at fostering connections between students, graduates, and colleges affiliated with UWTSD, and a diverse array of employers and volunteer organisations. With a primary focus on job and volunteer opportunities, the fair is designed to enhance employability, particularly during the summer and beyond.

Mel Cameron, Careers Advisor for UWTSD said:

“We firmly believe in the value of work experience and strive to provide quality, in-person opportunities for all our students. The transferable skills acquired in these environments not only enhance prospects but also empower individuals to try new things and reach their goals.”

The event details are as follows:

Date: Thursday, April 25th, 2024

Time: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM (Exhibitor set up from 9:30 AM)

Location: Dylan Thomas Centre, Swansea

Audience: Open to all students, graduates, and colleges linked to UWTSD

Employers and Volunteering providers

Companies and organisations that provide volunteering opportunities confirmed so far for this event include Principality Stadium, Tŷ Hafan, DVLA, Celtic Manor and St John Ambulance Cymru.

Organisations interested in attending as exhibitors should get in touch on [email protected]

Students and Graduates

The fair is open to students from all courses and campuses as well as our alumni, and colleges linked to UWTSD.

UWTSD’s Careers Advisors will also be available on the day to assist with questions on CV writing, interview preparation, and more. And if you would like support in preparing for the fair, please contact [email protected]