The Jason Mohammad Academy Comes to RCT

Rhondda Cynon Taf Council have partnered with The Jason Mohammad Academy to offer ‘Creative Industry’ workshop sessions to young people keen to explore opportunities in the Creative Sector.

Renowned presenter, broadcaster and journalist Jason Mohammad has created his own media academy, providing advice and tips on interviewing, producing the perfect podcast, autocue use and putting together a showreel.

Members of the Academy are given an in-depth introduction to media and journalism from one of the UK’s most experienced and sought-after broadcasters, adding crucial skills and experience to their CV that will help them stand out from the crowd.

The development of Wales’ creative industries is widely recognised as one of the country’s major economic success stories, and by partnering with The Jason Mohammad Academy, learners in Rhondda Cynon Taf are gaining a competitive advantage when looking for opportunities in this important employment sector.

Teaming up with Coleg y Cymoedd to deliver the sessions at their Rhondda and Nantgarw campuses, Jason himself worked with learners to increase their knowledge and skills around presenting, filming, producing, and editing. Jason used his expertise and invaluable knowledge to support the group in developing podcasts, tv shows and radio segments that can be used as part of their own professional portfolio.

The opportunities brought together learners from across the County Borough with a desire to enter the media industry but have never had the confidence, opportunities or means to develop examples of work that would enable them to apply for roles.

Jason facilitated all of the sessions and his knowledge and personal experience inspired the captive audience to explore the industry and its opportunities further. Jason’s whole ethos is if he can do it, anyone can do it and he passionately shared tales of his upbringing in Ely, Cardiff.

Jason said:

“It’s been an amazing few weeks working with the very talented groups in Rhondda Cynon Taf. We’ve made some incredible content, but most importantly, we’ve unleashed fresh talent, upskilled, and built confidence among the learners at the Jason Mohammad Academy. “They are now on their journey in the creative industries, and I look forward to the Jason Mohammad Academy having a long and prosperous partnership with Rhondda Cynon Taf to create more stars of the future and work opportunities.”

It’s the first time the Council has delivered something of this kind and Jason’s high profile combined with the support of Coleg y Cymoedd helped to make the sessions a success. The positive feedback from the attendees, coupled with the standard of their productions, and displays of increased confidence, knowledge, and skills surpassed expectations.

Councillor Bob Harris presented all the attendees with a certificate of attendance. He said:

“The media academy is a fantastic opportunity for young people across the county borough to explore their interests in the creative sector and learn from a professional such as Jason. “By partnering with The Jason Mohammad Academy, learners in Rhondda Cynon Taf are gaining the key skills and a competitive edge when looking at opportunities in this growing employment sector and we are proud to promote that.”

This opportunity was delivered as part of the wider RCTCBC Work and Skills Offer and funded by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund Levelling up grant.