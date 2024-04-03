LHP Accountants Appoints Two Key Staff Members to Business Owners

Leading Welsh accountancy firm LHP Accountants has announced the promotion of associate Samantha Hart to director and business owner, alongside the appointment of director Rachael Ball to business owner.

These appointments mark a significant milestone for LHP Accountants as they continue to strengthen their position as financial services industry leaders across West Wales.

LHP Accountants employs more than 80 members of staff across its seven offices, located across Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire.

Rachael said:

“I am excited to embark on this new chapter as a business owner at LHP. When I joined in 2022, I immediately realised that the firm was light years ahead with the digitalisation of its clients, and I have led with the internal IT transformation which has resulted in increased productivity, providing our clients with an even better experience. “I am also passionate about staff development, and this is something I will focus heavily on as a business owner within the firm.”

Samantha's journey with LHP dates back to 2010 when she began as an office junior. Over the past 14 years, Samantha has demonstrated remarkable leadership skills, earning her the position of Director and now business owner.

Samantha said:

“I am thrilled to continue contributing to the success and growth of our firm in this new capacity. I have worked at LHP for 14 years, having started at just 19 years-old as a junior. I am proud to have become a business owner at age 33 and am passionate about driving forward the business further. I have seen first-hand how LHP is determined to develop its team and to encourage career progression within the firm. In my new role, I will continue to lead on Cloud Accounting and new software rollouts, which is so vital for the LHP’s longevity.”

Eirian Humphreys, Director at LHP Accountants, said:

“Rachael and Samantha have been instrumental in our journey of success. Their elevation to business owners not only acknowledges their hard work and dedication but also reflects our commitment to fostering talent within our organisation. We believe in investing in our team members and empowering them to thrive at every stage of their careers.”

LHP Accounting is a fully integrated financial firm offering services from accountancy, tax advice and probate to exit and succession planning, advisory services and payroll and pensions.