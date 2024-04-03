Two Promotions Announced at Property Consultancy’s Cwmbran Office

A leading property consultancy has announced two promotions in its Cwmbran office after a strong period of success.

Fisher German has promoted Jessica Clark to senior surveyor and Claire Johnson to senior property administrator.

The promotions are among 46 that Fisher German has made across its 26 offices after an excellent six months for the firm.

Jessica joined Fisher German in 2023 as part of its Property Management and Consultancy team after experience in facilities management.

She said:

“I’m really pleased to have been promoted after less than a year with Fisher German and it’s great to be a part of the growing Cwmbran team. “It’s been brilliant to work with a wide range of clients in south Wales as we look to enhance our presence in the region. “Fisher German has given me the support I need to progress my career, and the many promotions made shows they are committed to career progression at all stages of the business.”

The promotions were made after Fisher German introduced its ‘Grow’ career progression framework, which gives its colleagues clear guidance on what is needed to progress, and the responsibilities needed at each level of the business.

Richard Benson, Senior Partner at Fisher German, added: