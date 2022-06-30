USW’s Masters in Computer Forensics backed by Cyber Security Authority

The University of South Wales (USW) has had one of its cyber courses reaccredited by a major government authority.

USW’s MSc in Computer Forensics has been given the prestigious accolade by the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), the UK’s lead technical authority on cyber security.

In 2016, USW became the only university in Wales to gain the prestigious provisional certification for the Masters in Computer Forensics from GCHQ, the UK Government’s Communications HQ. The NCSC was launched that year as part of GCHQ, meaning that it has been able to draw on the organisation’s world-class skills and sensitive capabilities.

In the intervening years, USW has seen a number of other courses gain NCSC approval, including the MSc in Cyber Security, and was also named Cyber University of the Year for three years running – 2019, 2020, and 2021 – at the National Cyber Awards. The University has also received the NCSC’s Gold standard as a recognised Academic Centre of Excellence in Cyber Education.

Andy Bellamy, Computer Forensics Course Leader at USW, said:

The process of certification involved rigorous assessment of the staff team, content and university facilities – everything that influences the overall quality of the course. It requires a complex and lengthy document that covers every detail of the programme, and approval under this scheme means that the courses meet the high standards of the NCSC. We’re delighted that the hard work of our team at USW has been recognised, and that Masters students can be confident that they are getting the best possible education in the Computer Forensics field.

Chris Ensor, NCSC Deputy Director for Cyber Growth, said: