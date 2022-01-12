Up in the Clouds? The Cloud Computing Trends for 2022

Cloud computing company Mobilise have predicted the biggest industry trends for 2022, as they reveal the progress toward cloud adoption made by UK businesses in their latest report.

Mobilise CTO and co-founder James Carnie predicts that data will be the biggest trend for 2022, encouraging companies to invest in their data and analytics offering to set them apart in the new year.

These predictions come as Mobilise’s latest research reveals that four in five businesses (83%) across the UK have begun their cloud journey, and are in the cloud to some extent, with the pandemic having a big impact on uptake.

Among them 29% firms have taken the next step are and already cloud native, meaning their approach optimises their systems for the cloud, taking full advantage of the cloud to build and run applications.

Looking at trends for 2022, James said:

“Next year, as companies move towards becoming cloud native and creating cloud centres of excellence, the focus will be on data. “Collecting, analysing and getting the best value from the data you hold is what’s going to set companies apart in 2022. We've seen this trend coming for some time so we, at Mobilise, are investing our data and analytics offering.”

But the report found that progress is a cloudy picture, with significant variation in cloud adoption based on location and company size; 34% of London firms claim their IT systems are cloud native, while only 19% in the North East of England are. Cloud native IT systems are also much higher (52%) in companies with fewer than 500 employees, compared to larger companies (37%).

Legacy Working Poses The Biggest Barrier To Adoption

The research commissioned by Mobilise also found that reliance on legacy systems is holding businesses back from full integration and eventually becoming cloud native. Almost a quarter (24%) of businesses reported it to be the biggest barrier to adoption, followed by financial outlay (19%), lack of staff capacity (18%), lack of understanding (14%) and decision makers not recognising the need for the cloud (13%).

Demand Remains For External Support

High demand also remains for external support with cloud migration, with 87% of businesses saying they would either definitely use or consider using an outsourced supplier.

Only 39% were confident that their IT teams could manage migration internally. Although this confidence is much stronger amongst smaller companies (56%), compared to larger firms (38%). But more than half (57%) of all companies surveyed said that their existing IT teams would need some level of support to migrate to the cloud.

Despite significant appetite for cloud migration among UK businesses, dedicated training is still lacking, with just 17% of firms providing dedicated training sessions for all employees in how to use the cloud. Of those surveyed, 14% expected IT teams to deliver training on the cloud to other employees with no additional training themselves.

On the impact this might have on cloud progress in 2020, James said: “Training and knowledge will continue to be a barrier to adoption in 2022, with the cloud skills shortage highlighted in our research likely to worsen. We’ll also see continued demand for external support, so companies must ensure that they consider internal resource requirements when planning their cloud goals. Without the right support and training internally, projects will fall short.”

Clear Skies Ahead: Moving Beyond Migration

With a high take up of initial migration, Mobilise are encouraging businesses to take the next steps towards becoming cloud native and building a cloud ‘Centre of Excellence’. Half (47%) of survey respondents said they had already embraced cloud native technologies and processes, and over a fifth (22%) plan to follow suit.

James Carnie, Co-Founder and CTO of Mobilise, said:

“It’s no surprise that reliance on legacy systems is the biggest barrier to adopting the cloud. The ‘if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it’ mentally persists in so many businesses. “What is surprising is how few businesses are taking their teams with them on the cloud journey. Firms won’t get far if their firms aren’t properly trained, even with the best of intentions. “Companies who fail to fully embrace the cloud will soon find themselves on the back foot and losing out to firms who are more agile, secure and cost effective due to cloud integration. In fact, firms who want an edge over competitors really need to be aiming for not just cloud nativity, but cloud excellence.”

More information can be found in the full report Taking your team on the cloud journey: from cloud migration to becoming Cloud Native and Building a Cloud Centre of Excellence. Mobilise commissioned a research company to conduct an independent survey of 603 small, medium and large companies across the UK, representing 20 different sectors.

Mobilise's Steps to Build Your Own Cloud Centre or Excellence: