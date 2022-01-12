The New Year Rings in Partner Promotions at Geldards Law Firm

The New Year Rings in Partner Promotions at Geldards Law Firm

Leading law firm Geldards has welcomed in the new year with a round of promotions across the Cardiff and Midlands offices.

Five Senior Associates have been promoted to Partner across different practice areas with effect from 1st January, bringing the total number of partners at the firm to 61.

The Partner promotions include:

Elizabeth Bray – Best Practice & Risk, Cardiff

Joga Singh – Employment/Immigration, Cardiff

Helen Snow – Employment and Data Protection & Information Law, Cardiff

Stuart Walters – Commercial Property, Nottingham

Gemma Wrighton – Commercial Property, Derby

Six Associates have been promoted to Senior Associate:

Sarah Bailey – Corporate, Derby

Della Copley – Infrastructure and Construction, Derby

Natalie Haydon-Yeung – Family, Derby

Rachel Kirby – Injury Dispute Resolution, Cardiff

Rebecca Stojak – CDR, Derby

Ewelina Wagiel – Corporate, Cardiff

And three Solicitors have been Promoted to Associate:

Henry Bright – Commercial Property, Cardiff

Madeleine Jordan – CDR, Cardiff

Manjot Shokar – Corporate, Derby

Jeff Pearson, Chief Executive at Geldards, commented: