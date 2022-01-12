The New Year Rings in Partner Promotions at Geldards Law Firm

Leading law firm Geldards has welcomed in the new year with a round of promotions across the Cardiff and Midlands offices.
Five Senior Associates have been promoted to Partner across different practice areas with effect from 1st January, bringing the total number of partners at the firm to 61.
The Partner promotions include:
- Elizabeth Bray – Best Practice & Risk, Cardiff
- Joga Singh – Employment/Immigration, Cardiff
- Helen Snow – Employment and Data Protection & Information Law, Cardiff
- Stuart Walters – Commercial Property, Nottingham
- Gemma Wrighton – Commercial Property, Derby
Six Associates have been promoted to Senior Associate:
- Sarah Bailey – Corporate, Derby
- Della Copley – Infrastructure and Construction, Derby
- Natalie Haydon-Yeung – Family, Derby
- Rachel Kirby – Injury Dispute Resolution, Cardiff
- Rebecca Stojak – CDR, Derby
- Ewelina Wagiel – Corporate, Cardiff
And three Solicitors have been Promoted to Associate:
- Henry Bright – Commercial Property, Cardiff
- Madeleine Jordan – CDR, Cardiff
- Manjot Shokar – Corporate, Derby
Jeff Pearson, Chief Executive at Geldards, commented:
“Geldards’ success is built on the talented individuals we have within the firm and we are pleased to nurture and develop our skilled workforce.
I offer my warmest congratulations to our five new partners and all of our colleagues whose dedication and hard work have been recognised with these well-deserved promotions. I look forward to watching them grow in their new roles as they continue to provide an exceptional client service and build the excellent reputation of Geldards.”