Unlocking the Potential of Female Entrepreneurs in Wales

Two shinning lights of the female entrepreneur world are to share the secrets of their success with other women hoping to step into self-employment.

Starting a business can be a daunting prospect, particularly for women, which is why Jess Morgan of Tiny Wizard Studio and Althea Maxius, of A L T H E A M A X I U S, will be giving insights into their business start-up journeys in free online lunchtime events.

Taking place from 12-1pm on 17th and 18th November, the webinars are run by Chwarae Teg as part of its MAKE.IT.HAPPEN programme, delivered in collaboration with NatWest and Simply Do Ideas. The webinars will feature advice and Q&As with the female entrepreneurs, and demonstrate a special online platform which women can use to capture, explore and develop their business concepts.

Jess Morgan, will be divulging the ‘whys’ and ‘hows’ of starting a business at the first webinar on 17 November. She said:

“I co-founded my design and illustration business back in 2012 and was able to make it work flexibly around my young family. It was a huge leap for me, but the client base and team have grown so quickly that we’ve had to relocate twice and now have a team of nine. I hope I can inspire some other women to make their business dreams a reality.”

Althea Maxius will take centre stage at a webinar on 18 November, she said:

“For many years I lived in a series of actions, without a clear purpose or reason. I constantly felt underachieved, like inside there was a new person just waiting to bust out. But now as a business and entrepreneurship coach, I help start-up businesses create clear messaging about their offer, identify their ‘niche’ and tribe and turn their passion into a business.”

Cerys Furlong, Chief Executive, Chwarae Teg, said:

“It’s fantastic that Jess and Althea are able to share their wealth of knowledge with other women who are thinking about starting their own business. They are real role models who I’ve no doubt will motivate women to develop their business ideas into something they can set in motion. “We know that there are many hidden barriers which can hold women back from setting up their own businesses, which is why it’s so important that we work together to empower women to harness their entrepreneurial skills and realise their potential.”

To find out more and register visit https://chwaraeteg.com/events/