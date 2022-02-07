Unlocking 5G in Manufacturing – Virtual Discussion

In this new Business News Wales series – brought to you by 5G Wales Unlocked, host Carwyn Jones explores the possibilities of 5G with a range of guests from a multitude of business sectors.

In this episode, Carwyn chats with Peter Marshall, Strategic Marketing Director at Ericsson – a self-described ‘ambassador for 5G’ – who talks about the way it is impacting the manufacturing sector.

5G is the fifth generation of cellular network technology. It delivers higher speeds, wider bandwidth, lower latency and more advanced capabilities than its predecessors. Mobile Network Operators began rolling out 5G networks in 2019, and it is expected to become the primary cellular network in the coming years.

The development of 5G brings the opportunity for advances such as predictive maintenance, and virtual reality and augmented reality 5G networks, offering manufacturers and telecom operators the chance to build smart factories and take advantage of technologies such as automation, artificial intelligence, augmented reality for troubleshooting and the Internet of Things (IoT).

Operators can create new revenue streams with 5G. Alongside energy and utility, manufacturing represents one of the most significant sectors for new revenue potential for operators addressing industry digitalisation with 5G technologies. Ericsson’s Peter Marshall says: “To some extent, 5G is similar to 3G and 4G but there are some fundamental differences. 5G has a whole-connectivity umbrella where many things in one location can talk collectively together and we can get benefits from that. The important thing about 5G is not the speed. It is about the resilience and the security but also that ability to add an additional census as to what is possible.”

5G Wales Unlocked is a consortium project led by Welsh Government and combines the knowledge and resources of some of the world’s leading technology, security, academic and mobility organisations, including Cisco, BT, Cardiff University, UtterBerry, Jam Creative and AppyWay working in partnership with Monmouthshire County Council and Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council.

In this digital discussion, Peter talks not only about the benefits of 5G but also addresses customer concerns around the technology.

Check out more upcoming Unlocking 5G in Wales digital discussions and podcasts [HERE]