Unleashing the Potential of Businesses in our Valleys

CCR’s Unleash Business Conference proved an immense success in April, bringing together businesses of all sizes and sectors, to discover the best practices – and channels for investment – open to SMEs in South East Wales.

Now Cardiff Capital Region is taking the spirit of that ICC event around the region – beginning in Bargoed, where they host a ‘Regionally Unleashed’ breakfast this Wednesday 12th July, between 07.30 and 09.30.

It’s an opportunity to learn more about the funding and investment opportunities open to innovative businesses, through a number of CCR-sponsored investment programmes – while sharing knowledge and building contacts with like-minded entrepreneurs in the comfortable surroundings of Murray’s, No.1 Upper High Street Bargoed.

Investing in businesses of different sizes and sectors

Rhys Thomas, COO & Acting Director of CCR, scoped the wide-ranging opportunities open to businesses seeking investment in the region:

“The last few quarters have seen CCR invest in companies as diverse as Apex Advanced Manufacturing in Ebbw Vale, Jellagen in St.Mellons, Pulse Plastics in Rassau and Yoello in the capital – through programmes that include our Strategic Premises Fund and the Shared Prosperity Fund. “And in the first quarter of 2023 alone, CCR’s Innovation Investment Capital fund, managed by PwC, has had 109 interactions with regionally-based companies, in sectors that include AI, Construction, Energy & Environment, Fintech and Medtech. “Our commitment to helping grow businesses across the Valleys is total – it’s embedded in our Regional Economic & Industrial Plan – and this ‘Regionally Unleashed’ breakfast is just the first of a series of events geared to opening up significant investments for innovative businesses throughout our region.”

A Case Study in being Investor-Ready

The Bargoed Unleash breakfast will include an inspirational presentation from Martin Boughtwood, founder of Caerphilly-based Deregallera – a clean energy visionary with over three decades of experience in the field; and a passionate advocate of using energy technology in the most sustainable, non-toxic and environmentally conscious way.

Deregallera have received in excess of £10M funding from UK and Welsh governments in the past few years, as well as winning highly competitive grants from Innovate UK – and Martin is keen to show how his journey can help others:

“As someone who grew up and completed an apprenticeship in Cwmbran, before leaving Wales to pursue my ambitions, it’s great to see an event like Unleash being organised for local entrepreneurs who want to take their businesses to the next level – and stay here in the region” says Martin. “It’s important we share our experiences and lessons learnt, if we’re going to build a resilient and sustainable economy in our part of Wales. I know from my own journey that we can take the lead and compete on the world stage – and I’m looking forward to sharing some of those insights on Wednesday 12th in Bargoed.”

Building sustainable success in the Valleys

Edward Batten, Managing Director of Virtuous Circle Developments, explains why he is so excited about the event – and the potential that could be realised through CCR’s investment programmes in the Valleys:

“Like many other business people, we came away from CCR’s April event at the ICC feeling motivated and focused on making the most of the undoubted opportunities open to enterprises across Caerphilly, RCT, Blaenau Gwent, Torfaen and Bridgend – the real hinterland of the South Wales economy. “Our success in introducing BREEAM excellent certification at the Colliery Park (Parc Colliery Coed Ely) development in Llantrisant has shown there is a tremendous appetite for creating something sustainable and special here in this region – developments that have people and employment at their heart. “We’re close to completing the signing for two sustainable brownfield developments in the Valleys right now, so I’m looking forward to hearing the news from other businesses at the Bargoed event.”

Unleash really does unleash ….

Vicky Mann, Founder and CEO of Near Me Now and the VZTA Smart Towns platform, explains what Unleash has already brought to the region:

“In my view, the inaugural Unleash event in April potentially changed the game for entrepreneurs in our region. We chatted, connected, laughed and connected some more – and the opportunities the conference gave us as a business were immense. “Unleash and the showcasing of investment opportunities available is exactly what the Valleys need – and I’m looking forward to feeling that buzz in Bargoed!”

If you’re a business based in the Valleys of South East Wales, don’t miss out on the Regionally Unleashed business breakfast being held in Bargoed, between 7.30am-9.30am, on Wednesday 12th July.

Book your place here – Regionally Unleashed Tickets, Wed 12 Jul 2023 at 07:30 | Eventbrite – right now.