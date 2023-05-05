University Hosts Future Technologies Day to Support Healthcare and Public Service Industries

The University of Wales Trinity Saint David (UWTSD) hosted ‘Matter 2023’, a day for public sector professionals to learn more about technologies of the future and how these could help within the education, healthcare and public service industries.

Matter 2023 took place at UWTSD’s SA1 Waterfront Campus in Swansea, and was run by the University’s AV partner, IDNS.

IDNS brought together world-leading technology providers including Lenovo, Acer, Samsung and many more, who gave 15 minute talks and workshops to attendees.

These workshops and breakout sessions allowed attendees to try out and learn about contemporary and future technologies that could help change the way they work in the future, such as contributing towards sustainability goals, digital safety and how organisations can utilise AI effectively.

Demonstrations included the University’s brand new and first-of-their-kind Immersive Rooms, which were launched this spring and use cutting-edge technology to enhance learning facilities on the Swansea and Carmarthen campuses.

Chris Rees, Executive Head of Digital Creativity and Learning at UWTSD, said:

“IDNS's technology event, MATTER, hosted in the IQ building of UWTSD, was a resounding success, bringing together industry experts and enthusiasts alike for a day of innovation and inspiration. “The Tech masterclasses were a particular highlight, with the new immersive room leaving attendees truly awestruck. It also gave opportunity to network with likeminded institutions, sharing tech use ideas and future plans to enhance teaching and learning. We look forward to seeing the ripple effect this event will have on the tech community and can't wait for the next one!”

The University’s Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Professor Dylan Jones, spoke in the opening session, emphasising the importance of moving with the times and using technology to continually enhance the experience and education of students.

He said:

“Digital transformation is impacting lives at an ever increasing rate.” “Our motto and vision at UWTSD is to transform lives by transforming education. We hold true to this vision and thus, we are very pleased to be closely associated with Matter 2023 and the opportunity to share and learn with others within education and public services. “If we keep our focus on the future then we shall better serve the students of today and the professionals of tomorrow.”

There will be one more Matter 2023 event, held in University of Bolton Stadium, Bolton, on 4th May.