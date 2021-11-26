United Welsh Wins Best Public Sector Helpline at Welsh Contact Centre Awards

United Welsh has been recognised for exceptional customer service during the coronavirus pandemic after winning the Best Public Sector Helpline award at this year’s Welsh Contact Centre Awards.

The Welsh Contact Centre Awards celebrate the efforts of unsung contact centre workers across Wales, while highlighting the importance of the call centre industry. Organised by the Welsh Contact Centre Forum and backed by headline sponsor, Jomo People, over 400 guests enjoyed this year’s awards live and virtually.

The Customer Engagement team at housing association United Welsh were at the forefront of the organisation during the pandemic, providing an empathetic, supportive and professional service for all our customers in challenging circumstances.

Despite contact volumes across the organisation’s channels increasing, the team implemented a new call triage system and were integral in launching new digital services for customers and restructuring existing contact methods on social media.

The Customer Engagement team also provided outreach support to older and vulnerable tenants during the pandemic, including wellbeing calls and arranging deliveries of food and medicine.

Gavin Short, Customer Engagement Manager at United Welsh said:

“United Welsh is delighted to win the award for Best Public Sector Helpline. “The team has taken great care to support people through the challenges of the pandemic, including housing, employment and financial worries, while also delivering key business transformation activities to enhance our services for customers and staff. “The contact centre industry has been even more essential for customers these past 18 months. Congratulations to all of this year’s award nominees and winners.”

The Welsh Contact Centre Awards finalists for 21 categories included Sky, HSBC, Lloyds Banking Group, Deloitte, DVLA, Which? and The Royal Mint.

United Welsh was a finalist for the Best Public Sector Helpline award alongside Shared Services Connected Ltd, an organisation that provides business support services for Government and the public sector.

This year’s awards were held at the Coal Exchange in Cardiff and hosted by comedian Russell Kane.

The Welsh Contact Centre Forum is an industry-led employers’ forum which supports over 200 employers to keep delivering excellent customer service.