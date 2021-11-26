Work to Develop New Employment Site in Bridgend Complete

Work to develop a strategic employment site in Bridgend, providing a substantial stimulus to employment opportunities has been completed, following a multi-million pound investment by the Welsh Government.

Infrastructure works have now been substantially completed at Brocastle, Bridgend, a 116 acre strategic employment site with outline planning consent for up to 770,000 sq feet of floor space.

The works, which included the construction of key roads and provision of utilities to serve 9 plateaux, will enable the development of modern business spaces to aid economic growth and job creation.

The works, undertaken by a local civil engineering contractor, were funded by more than £10m from the Welsh Government, including around £6.2m awarded through the European Regional Development Fund.

To complement the site, the Welsh Government will also be investing in an Active Travel Route, with works scheduled to begin in spring next year.

Minister for Economy, Vaughan Gething said:

“We have ambitious plans to create new jobs across Wales, providing good new work opportunities for people in our communities. “I’m pleased the work to develop a new strategic employment site at Brocastle has now been completed. The Welsh Government has made a significant investment to develop the site, in order to offer investment ready opportunities to businesses – which is in line with our Property Delivery Plan. “I am really encouraged by the level of interest shown so far. We hope this will lead to the creation of many new jobs.”

Enquiries have been received from a number of property developers and owner occupiers in a range of sectors.

JLL are the appointed marketing agents for the site. Heather Lawrence, Industrial & Logistics Director at JLL said: