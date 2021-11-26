MHM Group Celebrates 60% Employee Growth During the Pandemic

MHM Group, which is a leading supplier of solar hybrid and other generators, has rapidly grown from a small family business to an industry-leading enterprise that has seen a 60% increase in staff over the past two years.

The Port-Talbot headquartered business also supplies fluid storage, lighting towers and product-related accessories to the UK and Irish markets, either via sale or rent, has subsequently seen its revenue rise by 12% year on year as a result of the increasing demand for hybrid technology, LED lighting, solar power, clean fuel storage and emission efficient diesel engines.

Launched in 2010, MHM Group works hard to ensure the use of emission free renewable fuels and energy to power its equipment wherever and whenever possible, a differentiator in the market which has contributed to its growth during the pandemic.

As part of its recruitment drive, MHM has made a series of senior appointments including David Mallon joining in March of this year as a Senior National Sales Manager. Other appointments made in recent months include Business Development Manager for the Midlands, Wales and South West, Gregg Taylor, Business Development Manager for Scotland, Mike Grant, for Northern England, Richard Burchell, and two in the South East, John Pirie and Ryan Nottage – both of whom are adding to the further reach and support of the Group across the UK.

MHM Group’s expansion has been led by Managing Director, Mat Llewellyn

“Growing so significantly during one of the toughest economic climates in decades is a real testament to the work and team we have here at MHM. “To welcome 14 new staff members during the pandemic has been challenging but very rewarding and they have all really hit the ground running, helping with our growth and expansion plans. I would like to thank our hardworking staff who believe in the products and services we offer – their hard work and dedication to MHM Group are to be commended. “In the coming years, MHM Group will continue its ambitious plans to change the market we work in. Over the last two years, we have seen a big increase in our clients’ willingness to change to greener products. We aim to help businesses all over the UK achieve sustainable goals, including zero-emissions, and lower their running costs, and we can’t wait to see what the next 12 months bring, both for the industry and for our team.”

This year, the team at MHM is also celebrating being shortlisted for five categories at the Hire Awards of Excellence 2021, including Hire Industry Supplier of the Year and Best Covid-19 Response.

Pre-pandemic, the business was awarded the prestigious SafeHire certification quality mark, which is governed by Hire Association Europe (HAE) for the UK and Ireland hire and rental industry as well as the Green Apple Award for Sustainability (2019).

For more information on MHM and its solar equipment, visit http://www.mhmplant.com.