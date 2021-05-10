United Welsh Teams up with Dragons Rugby for Community Partnership

United Welsh has become an official community partner of Dragons Rugby in Gwent.

Through an educational programme of activity, the partnership will deliver rugby skills, games, nutrition, health and fitness workshops in the communities where United Welsh tenants live and learn.

Young people and their families will be invited to enjoy school holiday activities, and United Welsh will also choose three schools in our community areas to benefit from the Dragons’ Gateway Schools programme.

As part of the in-school programme, pupils will enjoy team building activities and small-sided games that teach life skills through the Welsh national game we all know and love.

Julian Pike, Deputy Director of Housing and Communities for United Welsh said:

“We are delighted to partner with Dragons Rugby to deliver this project, which fulfils our shared objectives to improve health, wellbeing and opportunities for lifelong learning. “Rugby is a fantastic way of bringing communities together and this partnership will have a positive impact on the young players and their families. “We hope the project will encourage people to make the most of other community services provided by United Welsh, and we look forward to the activities with Dragons Rugby getting underway.”

The new community partnership will also bring Dragons’ club sessions to United Welsh communities, with opportunities to win tickets for upcoming matches.

Mike Sage, Dragons Community Manager said:

“It has been exhilarating developing our partnership with United Welsh during the lockdown period. The time has allowed us to bespoke provisions, that will support young people & their families using rugby as the catalyst to engage, motivate and inspire”. “The Focus of our delivery will be on supporting; the community, schools, clubs and the holidays Fit & Feb programmes linked to United Welsh”. “Now, more than ever, our communities need our support and this partnership will deliver widespread benefits and we, alongside United Welsh are really looking forward to bringing it to life over the coming months”.

United Welsh provides over 6,000 homes for people across 11 local authority areas, and our services help thousands more in our communities.

This includes support to find jobs and training and help with starting community projects in your area.

For more information about what’s on offer, explore www.unitedwelsh.com.