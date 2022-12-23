Unique Leading Streak in M&A Rankings Continues for GS Verde

The GS Verde Group has once again secured top spots in the Experian Market IQ report, as the most active M&A financial advisors and second most active legal advisors in Wales.

Remaining in the top positions for the first half of 2022, GS Verde continues its unique trend of being the first and only firm in Wales to rank in both the corporate finance and legal categories in these rankings.

The Group advised on the highest volume of deals out of all financial advisories in the country, and is the only other firm to also feature in the legal ranking, placing second.

Nigel Greenaway, GS Verde Group CEO, said:

“We are delighted to see GS Verde top these rankings, which reflect the entire M&A market across the nation. “Our consistent presence in these leading positions is an impressive accomplishment, demonstrating the demand and success of our end-to-end dealmaking approach.”

GS Verde continues to disrupt the dealmaking scene with its unique, multidisciplined approach. The Group combines legal, finance, tax and communications advice to provide end-to-end support through corporate transactions, acting as one team.

This achievement forms part of ongoing successes for GS Verde in the Experian Market IQ reports, notably topping the rankings in the first quarter of the year and in 2021.

Standout deals for the Group already this year include advising the UK’s leading independent planning and design consultancy on its acquisition by an international firm, and the successful completion of an EOT at Wales’ top apprenticeships and training provider.

Mr Greenaway continued:

“As we continue to expand across Wales, England and Europe, investing in cutting edge tools to enhance our insights into the M&A market, GS Verde’s deal pipeline is only set to advance. “Each year we have grown to have our best year of trading to date, and 2022 will be no exception.”

*Information correct as per available Experian Market IQ reports