Understanding UK Artificial Intelligence Commercialisation

The government is undertaking research to explore how AI R&D is successfully commercialised and brought to market.

The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS), along with the Office for Artificial Intelligence and Digital Standards and Internet Governance (DSIG), are leading the research project.

Research consultants Oxford Insights and Cambridge Econometrics have been commissioned with exploring the ways ‘technology transfer’ happens for AI, and are seeking to conduct interviews with those with knowledge of the industry.

The research aims to increase understanding of the following topics:

The nature of the commercialisation process for AI R&D;

The different routes (public and private) for commercialising AI R&D;

The relative effectiveness of these routes;

The relative importance of AI technical standards as a route for commercialisation;

How to optimise the use of AI technical standards as a route for supporting AI R&D commercialisation.

Who is being invited to take part?

Oxford Insights and Cambridge Econometrics would like to speak individuals with experience and knowledge of the AI development ecosystem, Innovate UK and other funding programmes, Standards Developing Organisations (SDOs), AI patents, AI R&D in the public and private sectors, AI funding and Venture Capital, and AI policy.

What does participation involve?

Interviews will take approximately 45 mins -1 hour; however, we are happy to accommodate if time doesn’t permit this length of the interview. We may request your approval to follow up on specific points and themes identified across all our interactions.

How to get involved

Get in touch with either [email protected] or [email protected] if you have any clarifications or questions.