Ultrafast Upgrades Strengthening Pembrokeshire’s Digital Connectivity

Openreach’s latest plans to upgrade current broadband to ultrafast connectivity for eligible homes and businesses around Broadhaven, Carew, Dale, Dinas Cross, Lamphey and Monorbier could soon get underway with the support of the UK Government’s Gigabit Voucher scheme.

Openreach has plans for six areas in the county that are in scope for full fibre broadband and eligible residents have already started to pledge Gigabit Vouchers to bring the ultrafast broadband to these communities by applying for and pooling together their free UK Government Gigabit Vouchers to help fund the build.

The broadband upgrades are integral to kickstarting economic growth for local businesses, as well as ensuring that people can access vital services they may need now and in the future. Such as patients improved access to healthcare through virtual appointments and remote health monitoring, to better connectivity that allows people to stay in touch with family and friends to combat isolation.

Ultrafast broadband delivers faster speeds, and it won’t slow down at peak times, meaning no more battling for bandwidth, with the whole family being able to seamlessly surf, stream and download at the same time.

For the work to go ahead, Openreach need the approximate number of properties in scope to sign up, which is 4,900. In the short space of time where the pledge system has been open, the response has been incredibly positive with the current number of pledges towards the funding goal standing at:

Broadhaven 64%

Carew 38%

Dale 49%

Dinas Cross 84%

Lamphey 96%

Manorbier 32% Residents can check if they qualify and pledge their voucher on the Connect My Community website.

The decision on the fibre infrastructure build, the scope of premises covered, and the timeline are all subject to technical surveys, as well as the number of vouches pledged by the community.

The validated vouchers do not bear any cost to residents and sufficient take up will enable Openreach to work with a local community to build a customised, co-funded network. The vouchers can be combined to extend the ultrafast, ultra-reliable network to premises in outlying rural areas which won’t be covered by private investment.

Martin Williams, Director of Partnerships for Openreach in Wales, said:

“We understand the crucial role that reliable broadband plays in enabling homeworking and supporting businesses in Pembrokeshire. These community partnership schemes offer a fantastic opportunity for communities to access government funding. Combined with Openreach’s investment, this funding can transform broadband infrastructure into ultra-fast, ultra-reliable fibre to the premises”.

Once the pledge target for the scheme is reached, residents need to ensure they then validate their vouchers with the Government so that Openreach can confirm that building work can get underway.

As part of the funding conditions residents are asked to commit to ordering a full fibre service from a provider of their choice for at least 12-months once the new network is available and confirm that they are connected.

Cllr Paul Miller: Deputy Leader, Cabinet Member for Place, the Region and Climate Change, said:

“Thanks to this scheme, we're thrilled to see the six areas in Pembrokeshire receive even greater broadband coverage. “This will help to bridge the digital divide and ensure those residents have access to the critical tools they need to succeed in today's economy. Pembrokeshire County Council is committed to supporting this voucher scheme – and I look forward to seeing further communities across Pembrokeshire reach even greater levels of connectivity.”

Full fibre networks provide more reliable, resilient, and future-proof connectivity; meaning fewer faults; more predictable, consistent speeds and enough capacity to easily meet growing data demands. It is also future proof, which means it will serve generations to come and will not need to be upgraded for decades.

If you live in Pembrokeshire and have any questions about the voucher scheme Visit Openreach’s website for more information on Openreach fibre broadband.