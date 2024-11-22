Openreach Volunteers Sweep up at Dinas Dinlle Clean Up

A team of volunteers from Openreach rolled up their sleeves at Dinas Dinlle beach, Gwynedd helping to clear rubbish and waste from the popular tourist hot-spot.

Designated as a Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI) Dinas Dinlle is home to a number of globally threatened species of bird such as the Lapwing, Curlew, Skylark and Linnet.

In total 14 Openreach volunteers gathered enough rubbish to fill 11 bin-bags of rubbish – including a dirty nappy, a flip flop, socks and a good amount of rope, fishing wire and plastic.

Their efforts are in line with Openreach’s commitment to achieving its Let’s Reach Zero goals which includes encouraging colleagues to volunteer, fostering a nature-positive mindset, and equipping engineers with valuable green skills and sustainability knowledge.

Among the volunteers to help with the beach clean was Benllech, Ynys Mon based engineer Catrin Hughes.

She said:

“We all live locally and are incredibly proud of the work we’re doing as a business to improve connectivity in the area.” “By also being able to volunteer for causes that are important to us we’re also giving something back to the community. “We all know the implications caused by plastic pollution and the effect it has on wildlife and want to change this. Dinas Dinlle is also a Blue Flag beach and a popular tourist spot so being able to do our bit and give the beach a good clear up is something we’re all proud to be able to help.”

As part of its Let’s Reach Zero commitments Openreach has partnered with the RSPB to make sure that the expansion and maintenance of its new, ultrafast Full Fibre network is conducted with the utmost consideration for wildlife habitats and environmental conservation.

Openreach is committed to connecting communities across Wales. The company, which employs around 2,200 people across the country, plays a key role in delivering Full Fibre broadband to homes and businesses, enhancing connectivity in both urban centres and more remote areas.

The company remains on track to meet its goal of delivering full-fibre broadband to 25 million premises by the end of 2026, with Wales playing a key role in this work.

Recognising the impact building a UK-wide Full Fibre network can have on the environment, Openreach announced earlier this year its Reach Zero strategy.

One of the key objectives of the strategy is to limiting the impact our engineers have on the environment and habitats they work in.

Local people can check if they can upgrade to full fibre by using the Openreach postcode checker, then contact their broadband provider to switch.