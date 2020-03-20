UKHospitality CEO: 24 Hours to Save 1 Million Jobs

UKHospitality has prevailed upon the Government to announce an employment support plan to help protect livelihoods and the 1 million-plus jobs now at risk in UK pubs, restaurants, bars, hotels and leisure attractions – without delay.

The group is urgently calling for an immediate package of employment support for businesses within the next 24 hours to preserve more than 1 million jobs that will otherwise be cut as employers face the prospect of making immediate mass redundancies in order to survive.

Kate Nicholls, CEO of UKHospitality said:

“Our analysis suggests in excess of one million jobs are now on the line. Job cuts are extraordinarily deep and they are happening now – today and tomorrow, and are snowballing. Companies are having to make the very difficult decisions now and with many hospitality and leisure businesses now having to choose to close or massively reduce their operations, there is little chance of saving many jobs without far-reaching help. What the sector urgently needs is a package of support and funding to keep people in employment. This needs to happen now – within 24 hours. “While the extra measures announced yesterday represent significant help that will give many companies a lifeline, the massive issue remains people and preservation of jobs. What was announced by the Chancellor yesterday will not stop job losses as companies will be very worried about taking loans to pay staff when they have zero income – for many, it just isn’t viable. “This is about helping individual people to preserve their employment status, and to avoid swamping the already-strained welfare system. It will also allow companies to keep their teams and be ready to aid the economic recovery when stability returns.”

UKHospitality estimates that across the hospitality sector, in the two weeks since the impact of the coronavirus was truly felt in the UK, that this industry has shorn between 200,000 and 250,000 jobs, with majority of these cuts coming in the past few days.

Nicholls added: