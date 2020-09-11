UK Parliament Launches Free Online Workshops for Community and Youth Groups in Wales

UK Parliament’s local outreach officers have taken their community and youth group workshops online.

Their sessions are designed to show groups across Wales how the House of Commons and House of Lords work, as well as offering first-hand expertise on how to influence decisions made in UK Parliament, get their voices heard and campaign for change.

The workshops are hosted by Steven Williams, the outreach officer for Wales, and can be tailored to suit the individual needs of each group.

There are a range of online workshops available throughout the rest of the year, suitable for groups with different accessibility levels and experience in engaging with UK Parliament. Steven Williams is also able to lead sessions in Welsh, if required.

On the launch of the online workshops, Steven said:

“It’s important that Welsh voices can continue to be heard at Westminster and I want to show people the ways they can do this – from engaging with MPs and Lords, to creating petitions, giving evidence and more. “These free, online workshops are a great way for organisations across Wales to learn more about our democracy. By offering practical advice and helpful resources, groups can create positive change for their communities, right across the nation.”

People, power, and UK Parliament: An introduction

This 30-minute online workshop is packed with quizzes and activities. Designed for a minimum of 15 people, groups will get a full overview of how UK Parliament works for them, covering:

How they can get their voices heard by MPs

What the House of Lords does

How MPs and Lords raise issues on their behalf

Are you influential? Get your voice heard in UK Parliament

This hour workshop is designed for a minimum of 10 people and has been created especially for those who have had some basic engagement with Parliament before. Attendees will develop a deeper understanding of how to raise the issues which mean the most to them, including:

How they can take action

What tools help influence debates, decisions and legislation

How they can build relationships with MPs and Lords

EMPOWER! For adults with learning disabilities

This highly accessible session typically lasts 45 minutes and is full of activities and quizzes to promote engagement and encourage adults with learning difficulties to develop active citizenship skills for life.

The session is designed for a minimum of 10 people, including carers and group leaders can also learn to deliver our specialist training to their organisations and communities.

To check availability and book a session, please visit here:https://learning.parliament.uk/outreach/community-and-youth-groups/?utm_campaign=0720-mar-ee-outreachonline&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=pressrelease

These online events will replace the face to face sessions held by the outreach officers in their local areas during the coronavirus outbreak.