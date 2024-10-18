UK Drops Out of Global Pension Index Top 10

The UK has dropped out of the top 10 of the Mercer CFA Institute’s Global Pension Index.

The index compares 48 retirement income systems around the world using more than 50 indicators, with a particular focus on adequacy, integrity and sustainability.

The research’s primary aim is to benchmark each retirement income system, but it also highlights areas of reform which could provide greater trust in the pension system of each country as well as increased sustainability and improved benefits.

The UK’s pension system has been ranked as the 11th best system in the world with a value of 71.6, dropping one place since 2023 and out of the top 10. The Netherlands, Iceland and Denmark retained their top three spots for another year.

The index reports that the value for the UK system could be increased by further increasing the coverage of employees and self-employed in private pension schemes, restoring the requirement to take part of the benefit as an income stream (ie not allowing individuals to take all of their retirement savings as a lump sum) and increasing the scope and contribution levels required under auto-enrolment.

