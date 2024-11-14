UK Bridging Finance Market Sees Value of Completions Soar by +28% on the Year

New research suggests that significant quarterly and annual increases in financing – especially in the commercial sector – mean that bridging lending in the UK is booming with all signs pointing towards further increases in the coming months.

Boutique debt advisory and investments firm Excellion Capital has analysed bridging finance market trends data from Q3 2023 through to Q3 2024* (latest available data), including a top line look at quarterly bridging market completions*, the interest rates attached to it, and what purposes the money is being lent for, with the latter based on a market sample of contributor lenders*.

An analysis of BDLA data reveals that the estimated total value of bridging market completions in the UK in Q3 2024 (latest data available) came to £1.79 billion. This marks a quarterly increase of +2.9% and an annual increase of +27.9%.

To further understand the driving factors behind this significant increase in bridging finance, Excellion Capital has also analysed Bridging Trends data which provides insight from a contributor sample of the UK bridging market that can be used to better understand the drivers behind wider market trends.

This sample of contributors, who have themselves seen bridging lending total £220.8m in Q3 2024 after a +9.4% quarterly increase, provides insight into precisely what purposes bridging finance is being used for.

The leading purpose is Investment Purchases, which accounted for 24% of bridging lending in Q3 2024. This marks a quarterly increase of +6% for Investment Purchases, and an annual increase of +5%, suggesting that the commercial sector is the driving force for increased lending.

17% of the quarter’s bridging has been issued for Chain Breaks, while 14% has gone towards Regulated Refinance. Regulated Refinance has also seen the highest quarterly increase of +8%.

Meanwhile, 13% of bridging in Q3 2024 went towards Unregulated Refinance, marking an annual increase of +7%.

The annual bridging lending increase of +27.9% has come despite the fact that the average interest rate on a bridging loan has remained largely static over the course of the past year, showing only the slightest decrease of -0.02% annually to sit at an average rate of 0.92% in Q3 2024.

This static level of interest is due to the fact that the Bank of England base rate* also remained static for most this time, sitting at 5.25% for four consecutive quarters before falling to 5.00% for Q3.

Now that the base rate has fallen to 4.75%, it’s reasonable to expect that taking out bridging loans will become even more attractive leading to an increase in total lending for the final quarter of 2024.

An analysis of daily SONIA rates reveals that between July and September 2024, the average rate has dropped from 5.20% to 4.95%.

Furthermore, an average daily SONIA rate of 5.03% for Q3 2024 also marks an annual drop of -0.06% since Q3 2023.

The average 1-year swap rate fell from 4.80% to 4.40% between July and September of this year, while the overall Q3 2024 average of 4.59% is -1.17% down on Q3 2023.

In turn, the average 5-year swap rate fell from 3.99% to 3.87% between July and September 2024, while the overall Q3 average rate of 5.00% marks an annual drop of -1.05%.

Falling swap rates can potentially provide a glimpse into what will happen with bridging loan interest rates in the future, suggesting that they, too, will start to come down. As such, it’s reasonable to expect that higher affordability will further increase the appetite for bridging loans as we move towards the end of the year and into 2025.

Ashley Marks, Head of Real Estate at Excellion Capital, said: