UK and Welsh Governments ‘Unite to Accelerate Clean Power Mission’

UK and Welsh Government officials have held “pivotal talks” aimed at strengthening their partnership to accelerate clean energy progress across the UK.

The discussions at Future Energy Wales, Wales' premier renewable energy conference, marked the first official joint visit of their kind, focusing on dismantling obstacles to wind energy deployment to drive green jobs and economic growth.

Rebecca Evans MS, Welsh Government Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy, and Planning and Michael Shanks MP, UK Minister for Energy, led the discussions, with both emphasising a shared commitment to a clean energy future.

In her keynote address, delivered to a packed audience at Newport’s ICC, Welsh Government Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning, Rebecca Evans announced plans to delegate decisions for renewable energy projects up to 50 MW to planning inspectors to reduce wait times for consents.

She said:

“In Wales we have been developing plans to meet our energy needs at the local, regional and national level for some years and have recently taken decisive steps to streamline the planning and consenting processes for renewable energy projects as well as ensuring we have skilled planners in place. We recognise that a clear and efficient regulatory framework is essential for attracting investment and expediting project delivery. “We look forward to working collaboratively with communities, developers and all UK nations to ensure we deliver the best possible outcomes for our communities and our industries whilst providing the clean energy they will need to power them.”

Although consenting delays have historically slowed progress for wind projects in Wales, six approvals this year for onshore wind projects and the delegation measures announced at the conference signal that Welsh Government is making accelerated planning decisions a priority, said event organiser RenewableUK Cymru.

Appearing on stage alongside Rebecca Evans MS, UK Government Energy Minister Michael Shanks MP said:

“Wales has a proud history of powering Britain – from the coal miners who fuelled this country to become what it is today, to embracing our renewable energy future. “Not only does Wales have an abundance of coastline and strong winds, it also has the technological prowess to help start a new chapter in our energy story that delivers good, well paid, skilled jobs and economic prosperity for communities across the UK. “By working together, including through our partnership between Great British Energy and The Crown Estate, we can deliver on our clean energy mission to boost our energy security, reduce dependence on imported fossil fuels and protect billpayers for good.”

This year’s conference theme, “In unity there’s energy | Mewn undod mae ynni,” aimed to reflect the critical role of collaboration in positioning Wales as a leader in the UK's clean energy landscape. Bringing a wind project to completion requires navigating a complex web of stakeholders, policies, and guidelines across both devolved administrations and UK government. Careful coordination is essential to tackle major challenges, including grid infrastructure, consenting processes, supply chain development, and a cohesive industrial strategy, said the organisers.

Industry leaders welcomed the enhanced cooperation between governments, which has already produced tangible results. The collaborative commissioning of the National Energy System Operator’s upcoming Strategic Spatial Energy Plan by the UK, Scottish, and Welsh governments exemplifies the correct approach needed to streamline project deployment, said RenewableUK Cymru. This strategic blueprint will guide the development of the UK’s future energy system, it said.

A new report from RenewableUK, set for release in the coming weeks, will outline recommended mechanisms to foster a more unified, four-nations approach to achieving the UK's renewable energy targets.

Jessica Hooper, Director of RenewableUK Cymru, said: