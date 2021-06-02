Two Brand New Businesses Celebrate Successful First Weekend Open in Rhyl and Prestatyn

The Terrace at 1891 and Mojitos cocktail bar at Beach Hut, Nova are celebrating after a successful first weekend open.

The Bank Holiday brought sun, sea and lots of cocktails and tapas for customers in Rhyl and Prestatyn.

The Terrace at 1891 is a brand new outdoor dining and bar experience opened in Rhyl, with the same amazing food quality and excellent customer service as 1891 at the Rhyl Pavilion. As well as offering afternoon and evening dining with an unrivalled view of the coast, The Terrace will also have an exciting takeaway menu, including a range of tapas and cocktails. This new facility brings with it a brand new Costa Coffee offer for the Pavilion Theatre, with a newly updated mall area and light bites menu.

The Beach Hut Nova in Prestatyn, which already offers beachfront dining with a chilled holiday vibe, has now opened Mojitos, a beach front cocktail bar. With a rustic feel and a perfect seafront location, the Mojitos bar will bring an added dimension to the venue – the outdoor bar includes a new dining area and qualified mixologist to deliver the best possible cocktails.

Jamie Groves, Managing Director of Denbighshire Leisure Ltd, said:

“We’re thrilled with the response we’ve had this weekend, it’s been fantastic and the atmosphere has been electric! We can’t thank everyone enough for coming down to support our two new businesses on the coast this weekend. The sun was out and it was great to see people relaxing on the Mojitos lounge bean bags with cocktails and sharing Tapas in the outdoor dining area at the Terrace in 1891. “On top of these great new investments, our SC2 Rhyl waterpark also opened this weekend with an exciting new ice cream factory, a new Costa Coffee offer and a refurbished outdoor splash area. Our customers have supported us over the last year and three lockdowns, so we want to make this a Summer to remember for them!”

Visit 1891rhyl.com and beachhutnova.co.uk for more information and to book a table.

For more information, high resolution images and video, please contact Angie Platt, Head of Marketing, Brand and PR at [email protected]