Turley Announces Senior Promotions Across South West and Wales

Independent advisory firmTurley has announced several senior promotions across its UK business – including four key appointments across the South West and Wales.

Nia Russell, promoted to Director in the South West & Wales region, brings 20 years of experience advising public and private sector clients on complex planning schemes. Based in Cardiff, Nia is a trusted advisor to major retail, logistics, net zero infrastructure and residential clients, and will continue to grow Turley’s regional offer with a particular focus on commercial development and renewable energy.

Mared Jones, based in Cardiff, has been promoted to Senior Planner.

Emily Bell, promoted to Director for Strategic Communications, will lead on Turley’s net zero infrastructure strategic communications agenda. With expertise in strategic campaigns and social value creation for net zero development, Emily has spearheaded engagement strategies on many high-profile projects. Based in Bristol, she plays a key role in enhancing Turley’s reputation as a creative place focussed communication agency.

Elise Power steps into an Associate Director role in planning from Turley’s Bristol team, supporting major development projects across the South West and Wales.

Stephen Bell, Turley’s Chief Executive, said: