Transport for Wales Achieves Wellbeing Award

Transport for Wales (TfW) has been recognised by Mind for its commitment to workplace wellbeing.

TfW was one of 103 organisations to take part in Mind’s second annual Workplace Wellbeing Index, and was recognised with a Silver Award, meaning it is committed to achieving change within their workplace.

Over the past year, TfW has established a comprehensive mental health support programme for colleagues, which includes becoming a Time to Change Pledged Employer, training ten Mental Health First Aiders and sixteen Mental Health Champions. A Staff Wellbeing Action Group has also been developed.

Mind’s Workplace Wellbeing Index is a benchmark of best policy and practice, celebrating the good work employers are doing to promote and support positive mental health, and providing key recommendations on the specific areas where there is room to improve.

Mental health problems are common among employees. Mind surveyed more than 44,000 employees across the 106 employers participating in the Awards and found that 7 in 10 had experienced a mental health problem in their lives, with over one in two (53 per cent) affected by poor mental health in their current workplace.

James Price, Transport for Wales CEO, said:

“I’m delighted we have received the Silver Award for Mind’s Mental Wellbeing Index. This is a major achievement for us, and I’m very pleased that the work we have put in place over the past year to support colleagues throughout the organisation has been recognised. With the current lockdown situation and isolated working patterns, it’s fundamental that we check in and take care of each other.”

Emma Mamo, Head of Workplace Wellbeing at Mind, said:

“Every employer depends on having a healthy and productive workforce – valued and supported employees are far more likely to deliver the best outcomes for your organisation. That’s why we’re delighted to recognise and celebrate employers making mental health a priority for their organisation through our Workplace Wellbeing Awards. “This year, we’ve been overwhelmed to see so much good practice right across the board, from each and every one of the 106 diverse employers to take part. The Awards event provided an opportunity to recognise those forward-thinking employers who are at the cutting edge when it comes to investing in their staff wellbeing, and in turn getting the best outcomes for their business.”

To register your interest in taking part in next year’s Workplace Wellbeing Awards, please visit mind.org.uk