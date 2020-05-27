South Wales Cleaning Firm Works Around the Clock in COVID-19 Battle

One South Wales cleaning company has pulled out all the stops to do its bit to help the nation’s fight and the NHS’ response to COVID-19.

Commercial cleaning company Clean Sweep, based in Swansea, worked on both the new Bristol NHS Nightingale Hospital and the Bay Studios site in Swansea, working alongside contractor Kier to deep clean the facilities ahead of the opening.

Its staff worked around the clock to get the facilities ready in time, completing 12-hour shifts on a regular basis with some staff staying in temporary accommodation in Bristol – such was their commitment to getting the job done.

The new Bristol NHS Nightingale Hospital at the University of the West of England was created by converting a conference centre in the university into a temporary field hospital and intensive care unit with the capacity to treat up to 300 patients.

In Swansea, the film studios and former factory will be transformed into a field hospital setting that will provide 850 beds in total. Procured through Swansea Council on behalf of the Swansea Bay University Health Board, Kier worked with local contractor TRJ to deliver the field hospital within the month.

Clean Sweep staff deep cleaned the facilities ahead of them opening and worked through the night in Bristol to ‘fog’ the whole building, a process whereby a fine sanitising spray is applied to every surface in the building. In Swansea, it has handed over phase one and is continuing on the other phases.

Helen Williams, Managing Director of Clean Sweep, said: