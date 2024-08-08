Transforming Towns Property Development Grant Re-open for Rhyl Town Centre businesses

The Transforming Towns Property Development Grant applications have now opened for properties located within Rhyl’s town centre.

The grant, which is funded through the Welsh Government Transforming Towns Programme, aims to help regenerate commercial properties located in Rhyl town centre and enhance businesses’ shop frontages.

The scheme helps enhance the appearance of the frontages of existing properties, to bring vacant commercial floor space back into beneficial use, and to repurpose properties where appropriate.

The impact of the previous round of funding can be seen already in Rhyl’s town centre, with properties such as 1-4 East Parade (former Woolworths building), 32 Bodfor Street and the White Rose Centre receiving improvement works through the funding.

The owners and leaseholders (leaseholders must have a minimum of seven years remaining on their lease) of eligible Rhyl town centre buildings are now able to apply for a grant of between £5,000 and £50,000, with a match funding requirement of 30%.

Councillor Jason McLellan, Leader of the Council and Lead Member for Economic Growth & Tackling Deprivation, said:

“The Transforming Towns Property Development Grant, funded by Welsh Government, provides an excellent opportunity for eligible businesses located within Rhyl town centre to improve the look of their business premises. “We have seen many successful examples from the previous round of funding, with staple buildings within Rhyl seeing positive transformations to their image. “This grant also helps both owners and leaseholders who wish to make use of and repurpose vacant spaces which they own or lease.”

Cabinet Secretary for Housing, Local Government and Planning, Jayne Bryant, said:

“Our Transforming Towns programme is providing invaluable support to towns, such as Rhyl, creating employment opportunities for local people and bringing vibrancy to our high streets. “Working with local businesses to improve our town centres is a key element within our regeneration programmes and it’s great to see how this initiative is bringing new life to disused buildings. “We continue to work closely with Denbighshire County Council to support their town centre offer in Rhyl and I look forward to seeing how this latest investment will benefit businesses and communities alike.”

Further details regarding the scheme, as well as application details are available at: https://www.denbighshire.gov.uk/en/community-and-living/regeneration/transforming-towns/transforming-towns.aspx