‘Transformative’ Biotech Project to Boost Economy and Create Jobs

A ‘transformative’ project which will explore low-carbon alternatives to manufacturing processes is set to create up to 65 jobs and generate up to £15 million net additional GVA.

The North Wales Economic Ambition Board has approved the business justification case for the Centre for Environmental Biotechnology Plus (CEB+) project, securing funding from the region’s Growth Deal.

The project will research unique enzymes and their potential use as products and processes that have less impact on the environment than current materials and industrial chemicals. The new facility will allow collaborators to explore these enzymes and the use of biological processes as low carbon alternatives.

In addition, the facility based at Bangor University’s Henfaes site will generate new employment opportunities in the region. With the potential to create up to 65 new jobs, generate up to £15 million net additional GVA and upskill businesses, the Centre's impact aims to be transformative for North Wales.

Councillor Dyfrig Siencyn, Lead Member for the Innovation in High Value Manufacturing programme and Chair of the North Wales Economic Ambition Board, said:

“The Economic Ambition Board is pleased that the CEB+ project has reached this stage in securing Growth Deal funding. Once the centre is operational it will not only deliver environmental benefits but also provide supply chain and employment opportunities for businesses and residents across the region. We now look forward to more milestones as work will begin as early as next month, with completion scheduled for 2025.”

Michael Flanagan, Chief Operating Officer, Bangor University, said:

“Bangor University is recognised as a leading UK research and development institution in environmental biotechnology. CEB+ aims to cement this reputation by supporting the development and exploration of over 1,000 enzymes to create low-carbon alternatives to manufacturing processes. We look forward to collaborating with new and existing partners.”

Ken Skates, Minister for Economy, Transport and North Wales, said:

“It’s great to see this innovative and exciting project take another step forward, backed by funding from the North Wales Growth Deal. It’ll further cement the reputation of Bangor University in the field of research and development which is good news for the wider region.”

Wales Office Minister Nia Griffith said:

“It’s fantastic to see UK Government funding supporting cutting-edge research and development at Bangor University. This facility will be an important contributor to the North Wales economy as well as carrying out biotechnology research that will help reduce the environmental of some industrial processes.”

The CEB+ project is one of more than 20 projects within the North Wales Growth Deal's portfolio. The Growth Deal is an agreement that will generate a total investment of over £1 billion for North Wales, creating up to 4,000 new jobs and increasing GVA by £2.4 billion.