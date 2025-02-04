Transformational’ Cardiff Parkway Development Could Be ‘Catalyst for Growth’

A decision to grant planning permission for a ‘transformational’ railway station and business park in the east of Cardiff has been welcomed as a potential ‘catalyst for growth’.

Cardiff Parkway, a proposed new business district and railway station to the south of St Mellons Business Park, has been granted planning permission by the Welsh Government.

It will form part of a 90,000sqm business district that could support up to 6,000 jobs, and provide a sustainable transport hub that will promote active travel and easy access to frequent rail services. The station is expected to welcome more than 800,000 passengers a year.

The Cardiff Parkway project will potentially be a key component of the Cardiff Capital Region Investment Zone. The Investment Zone is a joint funding initiative with the Welsh and UK Governments, with the intention to generate high-potential, knowledge-intense growth, driving the growth of key future sectors, with a funding package worth £160 million over ten years.

In April 2022 Cardiff Council resolved to grant planning permission for the Cardiff Parkway project. However, later that year the Welsh Government decided to ‘call-in’ the council’s decision.

It has now been announced that First Minister Eluned Morgan has approved the plans.

Nigel Roberts, Chairman of Cardiff Parkway Developments, said:

“We are delighted that the First Minister has approved our planning application following an extremely thorough process. Cardiff Parkway will be a sustainable, well-connected business district with public transport and active travel at its heart. “The scheme will now be able to bring opportunities to our local communities, the city region and the wider economy. I would particularly like to thank those residents in St Mellons and the surrounding areas for engaging positively throughout the process. “We will work closely with local, Welsh and UK stakeholders in this shared endeavour. Our ambition is to ensure that the scheme delivers on its commitments, including to improve local transport, deliver economic opportunities, and preserve, protect and enhance the local environment.”

The project team will now review the decision letter to consider the conditions and establish a programme for delivery.

Cardiff Parkway Station is the first of six stations that were proposed by the South East Wales Transport Commission – the Burns Commission – to receive planning permission.

Cardiff Capital Region (CCR) said the proposed train station and integrated business park could be ‘transformational’ for South Wales.

CCR said the development offers a ‘unique opportunity for prospective companies looking to invest in the UK’ with its strategic, central location in the Cardiff Capital Region and its connections with the rest of the UK.

It added that the project can become a catalyst for growth, contributing to the regeneration of East Cardiff and the wider Cardiff Capital Region by attracting investment and business in a natural environment.

Cllr Huw Thomas, Leader of Cardiff Council, and Deputy Chair of the South East Wales Corporate Joint Committee (SEWCJC) comprising the Leaders of from the ten unitary authorities within the Cardiff Capital Region, said:

“Cardiff Parkway will significantly improve our transport infrastructure, leading to economic growth and job creation across Cardiff and the wider region. “With journey times between Cardiff and Newport reduced to just seven minutes, more than 800,000 passengers a year could benefit once this is up and running. “This project will help tackle traffic congestion from the east of Cardiff, and as part of the CCR investment zone will bring additional benefits such as tax incentives and direct support for innovation to attract businesses and investors.”

SEWCJC Chair Councillor Mary Ann Brocklesby, said:

“We’re delighted that Welsh Government has given approval of the Cardiff Parkway train station. “The development has the potential to be transformational. It can be a catalyst for growth for the Cardiff Capital Region by attracting investment and businesses, and a transport hub that helps people to access employment opportunities both in Cardiff and across the region.”

Russell Greenslade, Director, CBI Wales, said:



“This decision will create thousands of jobs, bring investment and improve connectivity between UK cities and South Wales. It should also ease congestion in the long-term along the M4 and contribute to Wales’ achieving its net zero goals.”

Carolyn Brownell, Executive Director of business improvement district FOR Cardiff, said: