Tramshed Tech Swansea Expands with New Roles in Historic Palace Theatre

Eight months after opening its doors in Swansea's restored Palace Theatre building Tramshed Tech is creating jobs in the city.

The coworking network and innovation hub, which launched its Swansea location in November 2024, is recruiting for three new positions.

The refurbished 136-year-old landmark now includes five floors of workspace. The historic theatre stage has been transformed into an event space, while the ground floor Da coffee shop is open to the public.

“The response from Swansea's business community has been incredibly positive,” said Louise Harris, CEO at Tramshed Tech. “We're building a strong foundation of members who truly value our flexible coworking, office space, meeting rooms, and event facilities. The Palace Theatre is becoming exactly the collaborative hub we envisioned – where Swansea's rich heritage meets its bright entrepreneurial future.”

Now Tramshed Tech is recruiting for the following roles to support their expanding operations:

Community Manager & Receptionist – A full-time position leading community engagement, member relations, and space management. The successful candidate will be instrumental in planning events, onboarding new members, and fostering the collaborative culture that defines Tramshed Tech.

Community Executive & Receptionist – A full-time role serving as the 'face' of the business, providing exceptional customer service to members and visitors while supporting the community function that makes Tramshed Tech unique.

Barista for Da Coffee Shop – A part-time position joining the independent coffee shop that celebrates community and collaboration, serving Coaltown coffee and locally sourced food to both Tramshed Tech members and the public.

The Palace Theatre restoration, supported by £4.9 million from the Welsh Government, comes as Swansea Council is leading a £1 billion city regeneration plan.

“Tramshed Tech's rapid growth in the Palace Theatre demonstrates exactly what we hoped to achieve,” said council leader Rob Stewart. “They've created a dynamic business environment that's attracting entrepreneurs and supporting local talent, while preserving this magnificent historical building for future generations.”

Tramshed Tech also continues to deliver its award-winning business growth programmes, supporting tech, digital, and creative businesses throughout Wales. The Swansea location is hosting the ‘Skills for Swansea' programme – offering free half-day digital skills training sessions funded by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund for residents and workers aged 19 and over.

These complimentary workshops cover skills including digital marketing fundamentals, programming foundations, AI applications, data handling, and enhanced digital tools.

Founded in 2016, Tramshed Tech now has locations in Cardiff, Newport, Barry, and Swansea.

All three positions are open for applications. Interested candidates should email their CV to swansea@tramshedtech.co.uk