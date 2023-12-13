Traders Backing City Centre Campaign This Christmas

Even more traders are showing their backing for a campaign to support Swansea city centre this Christmas and far beyond.

Led by Swansea Council and ongoing since September, the #EnjoyYourCityCentre campaign is aimed at helping raise awareness of all the shops, restaurants, pubs, activity providers, cultural venues and other businesses in the city centre.

A number of posts are being included on the council’s Facebook and Instagram pages every week, with city centre traders, products and services at their heart.

Businesses to have recently backed the campaign include The Cwtch Café on Caer Street, Occult Botanica in the High Street Arcade, La Toscana on High Street, and Karma Bespoke on Mansel Street.

Swansea Market traders including Bowla, Console Action and Carol Watts Gower Cockles, Shellfish and Fresh Laverbread have also given the campaign the thumbs-up.

Videos forming part of the campaign have already been watched more than 50,000 times on social media, and more campaign videos will be included in the build-up to Christmas.

Cllr Robert Francis-Davies, Swansea Council’s Cabinet Member for Investment, Regeneration and Tourism, said:

“Swansea city centre is so important because of the contribution it makes to the local economy and the hundreds of fantastic businesses there that employ local people. “There’s a huge amount to discover and enjoy in the city centre this Christmas and far beyond – from our bustling indoor market and scores of independent shops, cafes and restaurants to our pubs, activity providers and cultural and entertainment venues. “Waterfront Winterland is now back at Museum Park until early January too, and the outdoor Christmas Market is on Oxford Street until December 20. “This adds to an investment programme worth over £1bn that’s ongoing to transform our city centre into one of the UK’s best destinations to work, live, study, visit and enjoy.”

Funded by Swansea Council, a new city centre rewards app run and created by Swansea Business Improvement District (BID) is also now available for installation on people’s mobile devices.

The progressive web app gives information about city centre businesses and events, while giving Swansea residents access to offers and discounts in city centre businesses.

Visit app.bigheartofswansea.co.uk to install the app.

Also now included on the app are the locations and information about all council-run city centre car parks where motorists pay £1 per hour to park and no more than £5 to park for the whole day.