de Novo Solutions Welcomes Clare Harding as Chief Commercial Officer to Drive Strategic Growth

de Novo Solutions, a leading Oracle Cloud and ServiceNow digital transformation consultancy, proudly announces the appointment of Clare Harding as its new Chief Commercial Officer. This strategic appointment aims to accelerate the company's growth and reinforce its position in the experience economy.

With over 20 years of experience in the cloud IT industry, Clare brings a wealth of expertise from her roles at industry giants including Zellis, Oracle, and CGI. Clare’s appointment reflects de Novo's commitment to customer success and fostering long-term relationships, championing the use of Oracle Cloud and ServiceNow as the basis for industry cloud solutions.

In her role as Chief Commercial Officer, Clare will drive the next phase of de Novo Solutions' ambitious growth strategy, focusing on the advancement of the company’s industry cloud solutions, Odyssea™, and managed cloud support offerings, Value as a Service™ (VaaS)™. These innovations facilitate client success, whilst fostering revenue growth by expanding de Novo's market share in targeted sectors such as education, health, and local and central government.

Mark Sweeny, Founder and Chief Executive of de Novo Solutions, said

“I am incredibly excited to welcome Clare to de Novo Solutions as our first Chief Commercial Officer. Having known Clare for over 10 years, I have always been impressed by her capability to combine commercial success with customer centricity. I am in no doubt that she will make a positive impact on the business, accelerating us forward into the next phase of our growth as we take de Novo to the next level”.

Clare Harding, Chief Commercial Officer of de Novo Solutions, added,

“Having worked with Mark and the team for many years, I am privileged and delighted to be taking on the role as Chief Commercial Officer. What has been achieved to date can only be described as impressive and I am excited to be welcomed into the de Novo team and help write the next chapter supporting the company’s growth in 2024 and beyond”.

About de Novo Solutions

Headquartered in Langstone, Wales, de Novo Solutions is a specialist Oracle Cloud and ServiceNow digital consultancy. Focused on the experience economy, the company aims to ‘re-imagine the world of work' through the delivery of data-driven personalised experiences.

Over the past 12 months, de Novo has established itself as one of the UK’s fastest-growing technology companies, doubling revenues to £5 million for its current financial year, with contracted projects exceeding £10 million.

For more information, visit: https://www.de-novo-solutions.com