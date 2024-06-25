Traders at Wales’s Biggest Free Food Festival Revealed

Wales’ biggest free food festival has unveiled a list of traders set to take part.

Cardiff Food and Drink Festival is due to take place in Cardiff Bay from Friday July 5th – Sunday July 7th.

More than 100 small businesses are set to participate, including festival favourites like The Mighty Softshell Crab, Café Cannoli, and The Garlic Farm and local firms including Purple Poppadom, Samosaco and Cardiff Dough & Co.

New to the festival this year is Artur Brew & Co, a new, independent microbrewery which has been selling craft beers from their base in Crickhowell since April. Hive Mind Mead, who make their drinks from honey collected across the Wye Valley, will also be participating for the first time.

Local musicians are also due to perform at the bandstand. Cardiff Harbour Authority will also be at the festival, offering visitors the chance to take a free, virtual tour of the history and wildlife of the isolated Flat Holm island which sits in the Bristol Channel.

Entry to Cardiff Food and Drink Festival is free and no ticket is needed. The festival opening hours are:

Friday: 12:00 – 22:00*

Saturday: 11:00 – 22:00*

Sunday: 11:00 – 19:00

*Street Food Piazza and Bars are open until 22:00, while Farmers Market and Producers Fair close at 21:00 and trade stalls close at 19:00.