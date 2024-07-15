Toy Store ‘Shop-in-Shop’ Comes to Swansea

WHSmith Swansea is the latest location to open a new Toys“R”Us ‘shop-in-shop’.

The new Toys“R”Us shop-in-shop features a key range of products and activities from top toys brands including Barbie, Bluey, Hot Wheels, LEGO, Marvel, Paw Patrol, Peppa Pig, Squishmallows, Star Wars and more.

Swansea is one of 30 WHSmith High Street stores set to open a new shop-in-shop from Toys“R”Us this year, following an initial launch of nine stores in 2023.

Ian Sanders, Group Commercial Development Director, WHSmith said: “We’re really excited to be opening Toys“R”Us in Swansea. WHSmith is known for being the hub of the High Street by providing customers with a range of great products and services. Partnering with Toys R Us gives us a leading toys and games range in our stores and means customers have even more reasons to shop with us. We look forward to welcoming many more customers into our store.”

Swansea’s Quadrant Shopping Centre manager, Lisa Hartley, said: