Toy Store ‘Shop-in-Shop’ Comes to Swansea

WHSmith Swansea is the latest location to open a new Toys“R”Us ‘shop-in-shop’.
The new Toys“R”Us shop-in-shop features a key range of products and activities from top toys brands including Barbie, Bluey, Hot Wheels, LEGO, Marvel, Paw Patrol, Peppa Pig, Squishmallows, Star Wars and more.
Swansea is one of 30 WHSmith High Street stores set to open a new shop-in-shop from Toys“R”Us this year, following an initial launch of nine stores in 2023.
Ian Sanders, Group Commercial Development Director, WHSmith said: “We’re really excited to be opening Toys“R”Us in Swansea. WHSmith is known for being the hub of the High Street by providing customers with a range of great products and services. Partnering with Toys R Us gives us a leading toys and games range in our stores and means customers have even more reasons to shop with us. We look forward to welcoming many more customers into our store.”
Swansea’s Quadrant Shopping Centre manager, Lisa Hartley, said:
“The addition of Toys“R”Us within our WHSmith, will strengthen our offer at the Quadrant and give shoppers even more reasons to visit. We are also proud to be chosen as one of only 30 UK-wide shopping destinations to house a new-concept WHSmith.
“The ‘shop-in-shop’ concept will certainly elevate the WHSmith experience and will help diversify its offer with the addition of the much-loved Toys“R”Us brand. As an already strong shop which stocks books, stationery and an in-house Post Office, the addition of toys will be a huge pull for customers.
“Having opened The Entertainer in 2021, we know there is a strong appetite in Swansea for more toy shops, so we are excited to watch Toys“R”Us flourish as part of the Quadrant.”