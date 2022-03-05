Towergate Insurance Brokers Sponsors Tenby Beer, Cider and Prosecco Festival

One of the UK’s leading independent insurance brokers has signed up to support the return of one of Pembrokeshire’s most popular charity events.

Towergate Insurance Brokers is sponsoring the Tenby Beer Festival, organised by Tenby Round Table, for the fourth year, after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

Taking place 11-12 March, the festival will celebrate all things beer, cider and prosecco. The fourth round of the Six Nations rugby tournament will also be shown on big screens throughout the weekend along with live music performances.

Tenby Round Table organises various events throughout the year with all profits going to good causes in the community. All proceeds from the festival will go to charity, and expectations are high after the 2019 festival raised over £10,000 to support local causes.

Towergate will be a premium sponsor, donating £250 towards the live entertainment as well as purchasing additional tickets for their clients to attend the event.

Adam Uka is Treasurer and former Chairman of Tenby Round Table and is an Account Director at Towergate Insurance Brokers. He said:

I’m so glad Towergate is supporting the return of Tenby Beer Festival after we were unable to host the event for the last two years. “Events organised by the volunteers at Tenby Round Table aid the local community so much as all money raised goes back to causes in the community. Be it the Tenby Senior Citizens Dinner we host, the donations we made to Pembrokeshire Baby Bank or the support we give to local sports teams, we couldn’t do any of it without the support of sponsorship from great businesses like Towergate.”

Gary Stevens, Area Managing Director Wales at Towergate Insurance, said:

We’re thrilled that the Tenby Beer Festival is going ahead this year after the disappointment of the last couple of years. “The volunteers at Tenby Round Table, including Towergate’s own Adam Uka, work so hard to support local charities and causes in their community, and we feel great pride in being able to support them in their work.”

Towergate Insurance Brokers is one of the UK’s leading independent insurance brokers and risk management advisors. Boasting an experienced team of insurance specialists, Towergate Insurance Brokers has built a solid reputation for understanding many business sectors and industries, and the everyday risks that they face in today’s increasingly complex world. They also look after the insurance needs of private individuals and families seeking tailored personal covers.