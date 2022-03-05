Newport Pharmacy Expands with Lloyds Bank Support

Bassaleg Pharmacy in Newport has increased its capacity to keep up with growing demand for its services, with support from Lloyds Bank.

Murad Ali, owner of Bassaleg Pharmacy, has used a £225,000 loan to more than double the size of the pharmacy. The project has seen the old building demolished and rebuilt from scratch, with a further extension at the back of the building.

The interior layout has been designed to Mr Ali’s specifications to offer an improved dispensary service and a larger space for consultations. While its primary focus will be NHS services, it also has a larger retail space and will see the pharmacy offer a range of beauty treatments too.

The expansion follows a sharp growth in demand at the pharmacy, which saw the number of prescriptions it dispenses increase by as much as 40% over the past eighteen months. Mr Ali is hoping that the new site will help to almost double the number of prescription items it can offer.

The pharmacy has already taken on two new members of staff and is hoping to create more jobs in the local area in future.

Murad Ali, director of Bassaleg Pharmacy, said:

“The recent increase in demand for pharmacy services in Bassaleg meant it was essential that we were able to expand. The new site will help us to do that, and it gives us scope for further growth in the future. “We’re incredibly grateful to Lloyds for seeing the potential in our vision and supporting us throughout the process. We’re looking forward to continuing to work with them as we move forward in our new site.”

Mr Ali also owns pharmacies in Cardiff and Cwmbran, as well as a further two in Newport.

Tim Kibby, relationship manager at Lloyds Bank, said: “Murad’s pharmacies has proven be incredibly successful and popular, offering a high-quality and much-needed service to communities across South Wales.