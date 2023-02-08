Torfaen & Monmouthshire Business Awards Launched

An awards ceremony honouring and recognising businesses and entrepreneurs within Torfaen & Monmouthshire has officially been launched.

Businesses and entrepreneurs across the two counties are encouraged to enter the awards to gain recognition for their achievements over the last 12 months. The winners will be announced at a black-tie celebration in Abergavenny Market Hall on the 8th June 2023.

The owners of Mamhilad Park Estate, a thriving business community on the border of Torfaen and Monmouthshire, Johnsey Estates UK, are supporting the awards as headline sponsor.

Andrew Wilkinson, Chair of Johnsey Estates UK said:

“2023 sees us celebrate the 75th anniversary of Mamhilad Park Estate in Torfaen and with a portfolio of development land in Monmouthshire, we know this is a great place to do business. These awards give us the opportunity to come together to mark the achievements of local companies that are making a real difference to our local economy and communities. We’re delighted to be helping to give us all the opportunity to share success and shout loudly about all the good work that is done in Monmouthshire and Torfaen.”

Also supporting the awards are; the Alacrity Foundation, Business News Wales, Cardiff Capital Region, Coleg Gwent, Industry Wales, Monmouthshire County Council, Morgan Sindall, Stills, Torfaen County Council and Y Prentis.

Cllr. Mary Ann Brocklesby – Leader, Monmouthshire County Council said of the awards:

“The Torfaen & Monmouthshire Business Awards are a unique opportunity to celebrate the achievements and contribution of local businesses. I am proud of the wealth of entrepreneurs and businesses we have in Monmouthshire and I encourage them to submit their applications”.

Cllr Anthony Hunt, leader of Torfaen Council says:

“Torfaen Council is delighted to be supporting the Torfaen and Monmouthshire Business Awards. We have a diverse range of successful and innovative businesses in Torfaen that we want to support and promote. Over the coming weeks we will be encouraging local businesses to submit their applications for a wide range of awards and we’re looking forward to helping successful applicants celebrate their achievements.”

The awards are organised by Grapevine Event Management

Liz Brookes, Managing Director of Grapevine Event Management says:

“The Torfaen and Monmouthshire Business Awards a great opportunity for companies to be recognised for their hard work, achievements and success. They also present a rewarding opportunity for suppliers within the sector to engage and show their support for the companies that matter to their businesses.”

Entry to the awards is free and there are 14 categories for companies or individuals to enter. They are:

Creative & Digital Business of the Year

Entrepreneur of the Year

Employer of the Year

Finance and Professional Service Business of the Year

Green Business of the Year

Innovation and Technology Business of the Year

International Business of the Year

Manufacturing Business of the Year

Retail Business of the Year

SME Business of the Year

Start-Up business of the Year

Third Sector Organisation of the Year

Tourism and Hospitality Business of the Year

Young Business person of the Year

Entries are now open via the official awards website www.tmbusinessawards.com. The closing date for applications is 24th March 2023 and with the winners announced at the black-tie ceremony in June.

For more information and sponsorship opportunities contact: [email protected]