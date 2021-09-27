Top Performing College Joins Manufacturing Wales

Engineering is a career with a bright future which offers excellent prospects in a wide range of fields. There are huge progression opportunities in the industry meaning you could set yourself up with a career for life.

With courses at all levels to cater for complete beginners through to those looking to progress, Coleg Gwent has recently joined Manufacturing Wales – a new voice representing the vision and ambitions of manufacturers across Wales.

Claire Reardon & Kate Cox, Engagement Advisors at Coleg Gwent chat to Business News Wales about the recent development.

On joining Manufacturing Wales, Claire said:

“As the largest post 16 provider in the Gwent region, we recognize the importance of gaining work with industry sectors and manufacturing employers. Manufacturing has a long and proud history in Wales and through our partnership, they will continue to be strong across the region.”

As one of Wales' top performing colleges, Coleg Gwent is an inclusive and diverse FE college with 5 campuses in Usk, Ebbw Vale, Crosskeys, Newport and Cwmbran. Offering full-time, part-time, higher-education, e-learning and apprenticeship qualifications, their courses cater for all levels.

But why is Manufacturing Wales so important? Kate said:

“Manufacturing, as we all know, is going through one of the most intense periods of change. Coleg Gwent is committed to strengthening our manufacturing industry and ensuring that it continues to play a crucial role throughout Wales.”

According to their website, Manufacturing Wales aim to help businesses:

Be more ambitious

Prepare for investment with a focus on “A Future Proofing” mentality

Focus on knowledge sharing and adding value

Develop long term high value added strategies that maximize the supply chain

Develop case studies and profile the manufacturing industry as a “Career of Choice”

Knowledge transfer and shared learning technologies are advancing quickly, and this will enable a quick deployment of education and insight.

We’ve no doubt that Coleg Gwent will continue to grow from strength to strength following their inclusion in Manufacturing Wales.