Top Contenders Get Shortlisted in The 6th Food Awards Wales 2023

Creative Oceanic are delighted to announce the finalists for The 6th Food Awards Wales 2023. Running for the sixth year, The Food Awards Wales have become the annual leading celebration of the country’s food scene.

Undoubtedly, Wales is a top culinary destination providing acclaimed dining options.

The prestigious event will take place on Monday 26th June at Mercure Cardiff Holland House where top professionals will come together to celebrate their achievements.

The Food Awards Wales 2023 seek to recognise the hard work and efforts of those committed to always providing the country with the freshest of products and amazing delights. They will also showcase the best restaurants, takeaways, pubs, hotel restaurants, cafes and bistros, as well as those who help us explore new flavours and cuisines from different cultures.

The event will provide a platform to make lasting business connections and boost the best businesses in 2023 and beyond.

Diod is one of the finalists in the Best Café/Bistro for South West Wales category. Diod, whch is located in the market town of Llandeilo will find out if they will be crowned winner and take the trophy home at the elegant ceremony held on June 26th.

Lisa Jones Owner of Diod:

“We’re delighted to be included as one of the finalists in the best Café/Bistro in the South West region. Since opening in 2021 we have established ourselves within the hospitality scene in Llandeilo and have created a welcoming hub for our regular customers and visitors alike. Being finalists in this category is great recognition for the whole Diod team, which we are very proud of.”

A Spokesperson for The Food Awards Wales said: