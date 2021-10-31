Time to Redouble our Efforts, but Welsh Government Need to Prepare Ground for Business

The FSB have responded to the Welsh Government announcement ahead of last weeks Coronavirus Review that restrictions could return and that Covid passes will be extended to theatres and concert halls from 15 November and that ‘Pubs, restaurants and cafes might also require passes if infections climb’.

FSB Policy Chair, Ben Francis, said:

“With the Wales Covid-19 rates the highest in the UK, it is important that we all work together to ensure that we redouble our efforts to tackle the virus and bring the rates down. It is vitally important for businesses that we ensure we act to avoid further restrictions as much as possible.

“Businesses have more than played their part in dealing with the pandemic, taking the necessary measures to protect the public and their staff.

“Now is the time to redouble our efforts by ensuring we continue to take the current advised safety measures of mask wearing in indoor spaces (with the exception of hospitality businesses), ensuring that risk assessments are taken to make business as safe as possible, and ensuring employees work from home where that is possible and appropriate.

“It is also vital that the public understands each of our individual responsibility to follow the rules, and that business owners and staff are treated with respect when enforcing them

“Redoubling our efforts on these safety measures can hopefully stop further restrictions in a few weeks and over Christmas, which is a key trading time for many businesses, especially this year.”