Time to Change Wales’ Image, First Minister Tells CBI Event

Wales needs to put up a “massive flag” to show the world it’s open for business, the First Minister told the CBI Wales Annual Lunch.

Eluned Morgan MS addressed more than 200 business leaders, politicians and other stakeholders at the event in Cardiff. She said it was time to “turn the page” on the image of Wales as a post-industrial economy and look to the future.

She cited priority sectors including natural resources, renewable energy, digital, creative, compound semi conductors and life sciences as areas where Wales could attract investment.

The First Minister spoke to Business News Wales about her priorities for jobs and growth, skills, working in social partnership including with the private sector, and what she hoped December’s investment summit, set to be held in Newport, would achieve:

The event, sponsored by FOR Cardiff, the Business Improvement District (BID), and Blaenavon-based GOS Tool & Engineering, took place at the Parkgate Hotel as part of the CBI’s 60th anniversary celebrations.

Guests also heard from Russell Greenslade, the new Director of CBI Wales, Alison Orrells, Chair, CBI Wales, and Tracy Black, Chief Commercial Officer, CBI, along with Carolyn Brownell, Executive Director, FOR Cardiff, Joshua Western, CEO and co-founder, Space Forge.

Other speakers were Alan Francis, Managing Director, Gaunt Francis, who represented GOS Tool & Engineering and Amanda Fenton, Director of Fundraising & Marketing, at City Hospice, CBI Wales’ charity partner.

Conversations over lunch centred on the impact of US trade tariffs on the economy, the regional economy, skills and December’s Welsh Government international investment summit in Newport.

Russell Greenslade, Director, CBI Wales, said:

“This lunch celebrated the businesses, innovators, and leaders shaping our future, alongside a thought-provoking discussion on how we can build on this momentum to deliver sustainable economic growth. Welsh businesses are leading the way. From pioneering technologies to attracting investment and driving innovation, Wales is demonstrating what a modern, agile economy can achieve.”

Alison Orrells, Chair, CBI Wales, MD and Chief Executive Officer, The Safety Letterbox Company, said:

“It is a great honour to chair CBI Wales in the 60th anniversary year. Being exposed to many companies across Wales of all sizes and sectors, there’s no shortage of drive, determination, passion and enthusiasm to succeed, despite the very challenging backdrop and repeated global headwinds businesses currently face. There has never been a more important time for collaboration and support of business to unlock opportunity.”

Carolyn Brownell, Executive Director, FOR Cardiff, said:

“As the economic engine of Wales, Cardiff city centre is the perfect location for the CBI's 60th anniversary lunch and FOR Cardiff are proud to have sponsored the event. It was great to see so many of the businesses that make up our Business Improvement District represented at the event and discuss the challenges and opportunities that doing business in central Cardiff provides.”

