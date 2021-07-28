Tickets Open for Chwarae Teg Womenspire Awards

An inspirational Welsh awards ceremony, which celebrates women in Wales who go above and beyond, has launched tickets for this year’s event.

The Chwarae Teg Womenspire Awards, attracted thousands of viewers last year – streaming over ITV Cymru Wales’ Face Book Live and Twitter – opening up to a global audience.

The online event highlights the remarkable achievements of women from all walks of life across Wales, and will once again be co-hosted by ITV Cymru Wales’ Andrea Byrne and actor and presenter Elin Pavli-Hinde.

Taking place from 7.00pm on Thursday 30 September, Womenspire promises to be an epic night of online entertainment – with videos of finalists’ inspirational stories and performances from female artists.

Tickets are free, with an option to donate, and can be booked now at https://buff.ly/3qV1Zrr

Cerys Furlong, Chief Executive, Chwarae Teg, said:

“Womenspire is an awards ceremony like no other, recognising incredible women, whether it be personal achievement or an outstanding contribution. “Our finalists will be joining us with family and friends from their own homes, and we will be getting them involved and encouraging our virtual audience to join in too. We’ll also be shining a light on the organisations working towards making gender equality a reality in Wales. “It’s great to think that people can just log on from their own sofas, from anywhere around the world and join us in a night to remember – full of inspiring real-life successes and fun.”

Andrea Byrne, said:

“We are delighted to once again be the official media partners of the Chwarae Teg Womenspire Awards 2021, and I’m really excited to be part of such a fantastic event. Diversity and inclusivity are at the heart of everything we do at ITV Cymru Wales and we strive to achieve gender equality and diversity in our programmes and our workforce. It’s wonderful to be able to partner with Chwarae Teg to celebrate the fantastic achievements of women in Wales.”

Elin Pavli-Hinde, said:

“Being involved with Womenspire is a real honour and I can’t wait to once again be part of an event which really showcases the accomplishments of deserving women throughout Wales.”

