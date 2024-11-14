Three Young Welsh Graduate Engineers Chosen as ICE President’s Future Leaders

Three young graduate engineers from Wales are among six Future Leaders chosen from across UK in a highly competitive scheme by the new President of the Institution of Civil Engineering.

Ellie Thomas, Rhys Cotterell, graduate engineers for AtkinsRéalis and Sam Jones, senior policy and strategy advisor for Infrastructure and Projects, will participate in the12 month scheme. They will have an opportunity to meet and engage with senior engineering professional and get invaluable insight into industry development and become part of the Presidents’ Future Leaders Alumni network.

Ellie Thomas, graduate engineer, AtkinsRéalis and, current ICE Wales Cymru Chair’s Future Leader said:

“I am looking forward to engaging with industry experts and working on initiatives to address current industry challenges, contributing to sustainable development and engineering for a better future.”

Rhys Cotterell, graduate engineer, AtkinsRéalis said:

“It is a privilege to be chosen as one of the President’s Future Leaders and I look forward to working with Professor Jim Hall, the ICE, and wider industry stakeholders to drive positive change whilst exploring how we plan the infrastructure for a sustainable future.”

Sam Jones, senior policy and strategy advisor, Infrastructure and Projects Authority, said:

“This is an exciting time to be one of the President’s Future Leaders, particularly with infrastructure being a key enabler in achieving the new UK Government’s mission. “I am most looking forward to being exposed to a wide range of people and projects, as well as having the opportunity to collaborate with leaders across industry to address some of society’s biggest challenges.”

ICE Wales Cymru director, Keith Jones said:

“We are delighted that some of our brightest and most motivated members in Wales have been chosen as the ICE President’s Future Leaders. Both Ellie and Rhys have demonstrated a commitment to learning, improving and encouraging young people to consider a career within engineering. “We look forward to working with them on ICE projects and supporting their development as individual and as engineers.”

The President’s Future Leaders Scheme is a popular and highly competitive scheme that has been running since 2005. It gives student members on degree apprenticeships, graduate members, and technician members a unique opportunity to gain experience, develop skills, and learn about the industry.

The next round of applications will open spring 2025.