Three Welsh Startups Named in the Startups 100: Annual Index of Disruptive UK Startups

The UK’s longest-running index of disruptive new startups, the Startups 100, has released its 2022 lineup and this year includes three innovative Welsh startups.

The Startups 100, run by Startups.co.uk, showcases the top 100 new UK businesses which exhibit innovation, solid financials, opportunity in their market, a great concept and a strong customer base or following. Celebrating its fifteenth anniversary, this year’s index is one of Startups’ most exciting yet, with the final list championing a huge range of inventive ideas.

In previous years the Startups 100 index has predicted the success of huge names such as Revolut, Bulb, Deliveroo and Notonthehighstreet, so it is an extraordinary achievement for these promising businesses to have ranked on this renowned list.

54. Drop Bear Beer

Wales’ first B Corp brewer, brewing sustainable alcohol-free craft beers.

Founders: Joelle Drummond and Sarah McNena

Founded: 2017

Website: www.dropbearbeers.com

Drop Bear Beer is on a mission to brew alcohol-free craft beers whilst committing itself to a strong sustainability mission.

When starting their business, founders Joelle and Sarah had limited access to finance. However, seeing the amazing potential that the alcohol-free market has, they felt they needed to find a way to make it work. Defying the odds, they ran three successful investment campaigns, worked 14-hour days and connected with experts to create their dream business. The company now has nearly 900 investors, including most recently Henry Engelhardt, the billionaire founder of Admiral Insurance.

Over the last five years, the business has won over 20 awards internationally including Europe’s Best Alcohol-Free Beer. Drop Bear Beer also have a collection of firsts under their belt as the world's first female-founded & LGBT+ founded alcohol-free brewery; the world's first carbon-neutral alcohol-free brewer; and Wales' first B Corp brewer.

The startup impressed the Startups 100 judges so much it was nominated for two of this year’s specialist awards: the Exceptional Founders award for Drummond and McNena, and Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion award for the company’s commitment to inclusion.

59. Credas

The app making identity verification easier for all

Founder: Rhys David

Founded: 2017

Website: https://credas.co.uk/

Credas provides ID verification that allows businesses to easily meet their compliance needs.

Primarily working in the property buying industry, Credas’ system reduces data entry and eliminates the traditionally more complicated process for identity checks and verifications.

Each year, over 2 million identity searches are completed using Credas – with the rate growing rapidly. In the past 12 months alone, the Credas Mobile App has been downloaded over 700,000 times and has peaked at 7th in the iOS Store Top 20 Free Business Apps, alongside LinkedIn, TEAMS and Uber.

94. Jiva.ai

The tech company allowing you to create AI without writing a single line of code.

Founders: Dr. Manish Patel, Sarah D'Souza and Chetan Kaher

Founded: 2019

Website: https://jiva.ai

Jiva.ai’s artificial intelligence program works to streamline business needs through an innovative ‘no-code’ system.

Jiva was initially criticised for its strategy and told it would be too difficult to create a general-purpose, broad tool like the Jiva.ai platform. However, determined to defy all odds, the three founders are now in partnerships with the likes of GE Healthcare, Roche Diagnostics and an array of NHS and academic institutions globally.

Examples of the work that Jiva have already undertaken include: working alongside the NHS to strategise an efficient wait list system; trialling the first AI-based solution to help identify cases of prostate cancer; and eliminating cases of human error in overworked A&E staff through an automated tool to diagnose bone fractures quickly and efficiently.

About the Index:

The Startups 100, run by Startups.co.uk, showcases the top 100 new UK businesses t based on five key areas of analysis: finance, external validation, size of opportunity, innovativeness of idea and strength of concept.

As well as celebrating the best small businesses in the UK, the list is also an opportunity to grow a community of like-minded entrepreneurs and business owners who support and advocate for each other.