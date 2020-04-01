Thousands of Monmouthshire Businesses Yet to Apply for Covid-19 Grants

Monmouthshire Council is urging businesses affected by the coronavirus to apply for a business grant without delay.

The council said it is aware that many businesses are not making the most of the support that is there for them.

To find out more visit the Monmouthshire Council business page

In a statement the council said:

“If you own a business registered under the non-domestic rates scheme (NDR) in Monmouthshire you should be registering for a business grant NOW. A number of those who have successfully registered are already in receipt of the funds. Unless you fill in the online form, you will not receive the help you could be eligible for. “If you come under the Small Business Rates Relief, and you currently don’t pay business rates, you are still eligible to register for the grants. “Welsh Government business grants are available in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, but it is estimated that up to 2,000 potentially eligible firms in Monmouthshire are yet to fill in the online registration form. “The grants (which will not need to be paid back) of £10,000 and £25,000 are being administered by Monmouthshire County Council and grants will be processed as soon as possible. “These grants will not automatically be paid to you. We need your details, so register online.”

If you have a business or know of a business that could be eligible, please act now, the Council said.

You can check your eligibility by visiting HERE and then register HERE.

The Welsh Government also has announced further financial support for businesses not covered by these grants. For more details of this and other available support visit HERE.