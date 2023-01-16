Thomas Carroll Launches Insurtech Start-up TCi Futures

Thomas Carroll insurance brokers has launched a new insurtech company, TCi Futures.

The new brand will focus on developing innovative tech solutions that will help the broker market keep pace with online markets, and ultimately provide an improved purchasing experience for their end customers.

Although founded through Thomas Carroll, TCi Futures will be autonomous, working independently to develop bespoke insurance technology for clients from various sectors, as well as some direct-to-consumer products.

One of the core products that TCi Futures has launched with is “embedded insurance”, which provides retailers with a way to offer their customers a more personalised experience when protecting their online purchases. It means that businesses in this sector can create a more dynamic sales process that’s tailored to the individual, providing options that are affordable, relevant and convenient.

TCi Futures is headed up by Managing Director David Lewis, who has more than 40 years’ experience working within the insurance industry in the City of London, as well as implementing growth structures for major insurers such as Marsh McLennan and Willis Towers Watson.

David is joined by Operations Director Natalie Sankala, who was previously Head of Group Sales at Thomas Carroll, before establishing TCi Futures with David.

David said on the launch:

“We have big plans for TCi Futures and are really excited about what we can offer our partners. Insurance and the way consumers interact with the buying process has changed irrevocably, and the broking industry has had to adapt accordingly. “Now, combined with Thomas Carroll’s expertise in this sector, we are able to develop some really great propositions for our customers, and subsequently their customers.”

Rhys Thomas, CEO of Thomas Carroll Group, said of the launch:

“We are determined to build and protect the Thomas Carroll Group for future generations, and to do that we know we need to be thinking differently. “This is an important move for us as we explore new and innovative ways of working that offer the potential to generate opportunities for our colleagues and clients.”

For more information at TCi Futures, visit: https://www.tcifutures.co.uk/